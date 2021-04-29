Three months after the job became vacant, the Lafayette Housing Authority is no closer to hiring an executive director.
The five-member board of commissioners, which is currently short one member, is divided on whether to hire a consultant for a national search. That is how the authority hired its previous two directors, whose combined tenure lasted four years.
Two board members want to promote the human resources director, Lydia Bergeron, a 17-year veteran of the agency who is filling the role on an interim basis, as she has during previous vacancies.
The board’s sole affordable housing professional, Melinda Taylor, wants a national search to find a director with real estate development and finance credentials as the authority pursues a makeover of its public housing stock.
Taylor said in the authority’s meeting this week that her stance is not a reflection on Bergeron’s service, which she said no one “would dispute has been sterling work.”
“The job of an executive director is to work with the board on a forward-looking plan for development that needs to happen in the future here, because this community lacks adequate affordable housing,” Taylor said.
The previous director, Ted Ortiviz, fit that mold after overseeing a similar redevelopment for the housing authority in Pueblo, Colo. Ortiviz closed a $14 million deal for the Lafayette project last year, but he returned to Pueblo in January, less than one year into the job.
Ortiviz said at the time that his departure was related to unforeseen family needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. His previous resignation from the Pueblo Housing Authority was similarly abrupt, and an explanation was not provided to inquiring local media there.
Ortiviz told the Advocate in January that the Pueblo resignation was also family related, and had nothing to do with his job. In the Lafayette authority’s meeting Wednesday, Taylor said Ortiviz had fully explained his reasons for leaving Pueblo in a private job interview before being hired in Lafayette.
“They were deeply personal reasons involving family issues. That is as much as I’m prepared to share right now, in an open meeting,” said Taylor.
Taylor, who is executive director of Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, was responding to Lloyd Rochon, the board member most vocally opposed to a national search. Rochon was appointed to the board in the middle of Ortiviz’s short tenure, and he has repeatedly criticized the hire. He did so again at this week's meeting while scorning national search firms.
“The information you receive back is the information (job candidates) want to give you,” Rochon said. “It’s not necessarily true you are going to get the best qualified person for that job.”
Rochon said Bergeron is qualified to run the authority on a permanent basis after multiple stints in the interim role. The board chair, Shelton Cobb, appeared to close the door on a national search in the authority’s previous meeting, on April 7.
“There (will) be no search at this time,” Cobb said in that meeting, according to minutes.
Taylor, who was absent from that meeting, said she was stunned to see Cobb’s comment in the minutes.
A board resolution -- to conduct a national search or to hire Bergeron permanently -- is necessary to settle the leadership question. An early draft of the April 28 agenda included a resolution to remove “interim” from Bergeron’s interim executive director title. But Bergeron said she removed it because the board is short a member.
The vacancy, which is reserved for a public housing resident, occurred this month. Two names have been submitted to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who appoints all of the authority’s members, Bergeron said.
Bergeron, speaking after the recent meeting, said she “loves this agency with a passion,” and that she would support any decision regarding the next director.