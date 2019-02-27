Bryan Tabor, a resident of north Lafayette Parish, is announcing his candidacy for District 1 on the Lafayette Parish Council.
In a news release Wednesday, Tabor said he will officially announce his candidacy at an event at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Hall, 417 E. Gloria Switch Road.
Tabor, a 30-year resident of Upper Lafayette, was co-owner of Ace Plumbing and Ace Electric, which he built over 31 years. He recently retired and handed over the business to his son.
According to the news release, he and his wife, Veronica (Ronni) Arnaud Tabor, attended Crossroads Church more than 20 year. He has served as a coach and volunteered for several boards and commissions.
Tabor's goals for District 1 include making roads, bridges and drainage better without raising taxes. As a resident and business owner, Tabor said he shared the frustrations many feel with infrastructure along with the stress of rising taxes. Creative thinking, honest assessments of the budget and a commitment to work together can yield beneficial results in government, he wrote.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election for new five-person city and parish council seats is Aug. 6-8.
Discrepancies with maps and written descriptions of council district and precinct lines adopted via a charter amendment Dec. 8 that split the City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils, are expected to be corrected before qualifying.