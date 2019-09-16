ACA.charterappeal.061519
Buy Now

Douglas Winn looks over a sample ballot before casting his vote at Lafayette City Hall Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

One Lafayette City-Parish Council member raised substantially more than her challenger vying for a seat on the new Lafayette City Council, while another incumbent trails his challenger in drawing financial support for the Oct. 12 election.

In the City Council District 3 race, City-Parish Councilwoman Liz Webb Hebert raised $30,445 compared with $5,300 raised by her challenger, James Noriega Jr., their campaign finance reports show. Hebert has $24,048 heading into the final 30 days before the election. Noriega has $3,621.

City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque, who unseated Andy Naquin for the district 6 seat in 2015, trails Naquin in fundraising for the City Council District 2 seat. Conque raised $6,335 compared with $12,876 raised by Naquin.

Naquin's donors include two of Conque's colleagues on the City-Parish Council, William Theriot and Friends of (Councilman) Jared Bellard. Theriot and Bellard also served with Naquin when he was on the City-Parish Council. Both are term limited and could not seek election to the city or parish councils.

With fewer than 30 days before election day, Conque had $3,486 on hand and Naquin had $10,198 for a final campaign push.

Fifteen candidates are vying for five seats on the first Lafayette City Council since consolidated government took effect in 1996.

They include six Democrats, six Republicans, two no party candidates and one independent.

ACA.voterlists.061219

Voters in Lafayette Parish approved a home rule charter amendment Dec. 8 creating separate city and parish councils for the first time since 1996.

Council districts 1-4 have incumbents from the City-Parish Council facing challengers. District 5 is a wide open race with four political newcomers facing off. City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, who would have been in District 5, was unable to run because of term limits.

Both candidates for Parish Council 5th District fail to file campaign reports

A Dec. 8 home rule charter amendment approved by voters abolishes the city-parish council, replacing it with a separate city and parish council for the first time since 1996. That means for the first time since consolidation, city of Lafayette voters in the Oct. 12 election will cast ballots for both a city council representative and a parish council representative.

Candidates were required to file campaign finance reports by Sept. 12, showing how much money they raised and from whom, how much money they spent and on what, how much of their own money they spent and how much money they have left to spend in the final 30 days before the election.

voting stock ballot election
Buy Now

Lafayette City Council candidates could submit paper copies by mail. Four candidates submitted paper copies that have not been scanned and posted on the ethics administration website, one candidate said he does not meet the threshold requiring him to file a report and another, who could not be reached for comment, did not file a report.

Below is a summary of each candidate's report.

District 1

John Ford, Democrat

Receipts: 

Expenses: $5,641

On hand: 

Personal funds: $6,103 loan

Top donors: 

Pat Lewis, Democrat

Report filed but not posted

Mark Pope, Republican

Report filed but not posted

Sarah Gauthier Roy, Democrat

Receipts: $11,769

Expenses: $7,193

On hand: $3,622

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $1,000 each from Aline Arceneaux, Castle Row Construction, Castle Row LLC, Mark Declouet, Vicki Moras; $500 each from Acadiana Psychiatric Solutions, Robert Daigle, Craig and Cathy Gauthier, James Pate

Matthew Sias Jr., Democrat

Receipts: $2,561

Expenses: $717

On hand: $3

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $200 from Gianni Logan; $100 each from Rodney Batiste, Shana Damond, Kenny Henry, Logan Kelly, Tram Kelly

District 2

Bruce Conque, no party

Receipts: $6,335

Expenses: $2,849

On hand: $3,486

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $1,000 each from James Roy, Southern Lifestyle Development, West Vermilion Properties; $500 each from Acadian Ambulance Employee PAC, Ed Krampe III, Oats & Marino, Richard Zuschlag

Andy Naquin, Republican

Receipts: $12,876

Expenses: $5,811

On hand: $10,198

Personal funds:

Top donors: $1,000 each from Mark Tolson, Jeremiah Supple, William Theriot, Davis Huval, Frank Harrison, Sandra Mills, William Mills, Sabal Palms; $526 from Friends of Jared Bellard; $500 from McNab Rehabilitation Services, Fernand Prival Rental, Betty Joyner, Kishbaugh Properties, Venus Construction

City Council candidate Andy Naquin fined for not filing campaign finance report

How much did Kishbaugh, SOS charter lawsuit cost taxpayers?

District 3

Liz Hebert, Republican

Receipts: $30,445

Expenses: $11,581

On hand: $24,048

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $1,000 each from Stuart Bishop, Chase Marshall Architects, Michael Deville, Ricky Gomez, Robert Hanks, Kenneth Hix, Drake Pothier, Rantz IV, Southern Lifestyle Development, Joseph Spell

James Noriega Jr., Republican

Receipts: $5,300

Expenses: $1,679

On hand: $3,621

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $1,000 each from Eva Fontenot, Louisiana Perfusion Services, The Fontenot Living Trust; $500 each from Jeremiah Supple, Mark Tolson

District 4

Nanette Cook, Republican

Receipts: $19,206

Expenses: $7,321

On hand: $19,708

Personal funds: 

Top donors: $1,000 each from Lisa Duhon, Oats & Marino, Glenn Stewart, Theryvan Stewart; $900 each from Chappuis Properties, Ralph Kraft; $650 Acadian Ambulance Employee PAC; $500 each from Billeaud Investments, Haynie & Associates, Edward Krampe III, Mike Michot, Andre Montagnet, Theresa Mosing, Martin Perret, Sellers & Associates, Victor Tedesco, Jeanne Vizzi.

Joyce Linde, Republican

Filed but not posted

District 5

Janet Jackson, Democrat

Receipts: $4,350

Expenses: $3,892

On hand: $458

Personal funds: $50 personal loan

Top donors: $1,000 each from Ashley Goodyear, Sandra Mills, William Mills III; $500 from Jeremiah Supple

Glenn Lazard, Democrat

Did not file, according to Kathleen Allen, ethics administration. Lazard could not be reached for comment.

Lionel Rodriguez, Independent

Filed but not posted.

Aaron Staten, no party

Did not file, according to Kathleen Allen, ethics administration.

Staten said he is not required to file. Per Louisiana Revised Statute 18:484 and 18:486, a candidate who did not receive contributions from a single source, other than himself, exceeding $200, and who did not spend more than $2,500 is not required to file a campaign disclosure report.

Staten provided The Acadiana Advocate with the following information about his campaign finances:

Receipts: $653

Expenses: $649

On hand: $4

Personal funds: $463

Top donors: 

Alm-LaBar outpaces other mayor-president candidates in fundraising

Lafayette mayor-president candidate campaign reports show who supports whom

Do you know your city, parish council districts for the Oct. 12 election?

How much did Kishbaugh, SOS charter lawsuit cost taxpayers?

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments