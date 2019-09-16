One Lafayette City-Parish Council member raised substantially more than her challenger vying for a seat on the new Lafayette City Council, while another incumbent trails his challenger in drawing financial support for the Oct. 12 election.
In the City Council District 3 race, City-Parish Councilwoman Liz Webb Hebert raised $30,445 compared with $5,300 raised by her challenger, James Noriega Jr., their campaign finance reports show. Hebert has $24,048 heading into the final 30 days before the election. Noriega has $3,621.
City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque, who unseated Andy Naquin for the district 6 seat in 2015, trails Naquin in fundraising for the City Council District 2 seat. Conque raised $6,335 compared with $12,876 raised by Naquin.
Naquin's donors include two of Conque's colleagues on the City-Parish Council, William Theriot and Friends of (Councilman) Jared Bellard. Theriot and Bellard also served with Naquin when he was on the City-Parish Council. Both are term limited and could not seek election to the city or parish councils.
With fewer than 30 days before election day, Conque had $3,486 on hand and Naquin had $10,198 for a final campaign push.
Fifteen candidates are vying for five seats on the first Lafayette City Council since consolidated government took effect in 1996.
They include six Democrats, six Republicans, two no party candidates and one independent.
Council districts 1-4 have incumbents from the City-Parish Council facing challengers. District 5 is a wide open race with four political newcomers facing off. City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, who would have been in District 5, was unable to run because of term limits.
A Dec. 8 home rule charter amendment approved by voters abolishes the city-parish council, replacing it with a separate city and parish council for the first time since 1996. That means for the first time since consolidation, city of Lafayette voters in the Oct. 12 election will cast ballots for both a city council representative and a parish council representative.
Candidates were required to file campaign finance reports by Sept. 12, showing how much money they raised and from whom, how much money they spent and on what, how much of their own money they spent and how much money they have left to spend in the final 30 days before the election.
Lafayette City Council candidates could submit paper copies by mail. Four candidates submitted paper copies that have not been scanned and posted on the ethics administration website, one candidate said he does not meet the threshold requiring him to file a report and another, who could not be reached for comment, did not file a report.
Below is a summary of each candidate's report.
District 1
John Ford, Democrat
Receipts:
Expenses: $5,641
On hand:
Personal funds: $6,103 loan
Top donors:
Pat Lewis, Democrat
Report filed but not posted
Mark Pope, Republican
Report filed but not posted
Sarah Gauthier Roy, Democrat
Receipts: $11,769
Expenses: $7,193
On hand: $3,622
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from Aline Arceneaux, Castle Row Construction, Castle Row LLC, Mark Declouet, Vicki Moras; $500 each from Acadiana Psychiatric Solutions, Robert Daigle, Craig and Cathy Gauthier, James Pate
Matthew Sias Jr., Democrat
Receipts: $2,561
Expenses: $717
On hand: $3
Personal funds:
Top donors: $200 from Gianni Logan; $100 each from Rodney Batiste, Shana Damond, Kenny Henry, Logan Kelly, Tram Kelly
District 2
Bruce Conque, no party
Receipts: $6,335
Expenses: $2,849
On hand: $3,486
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from James Roy, Southern Lifestyle Development, West Vermilion Properties; $500 each from Acadian Ambulance Employee PAC, Ed Krampe III, Oats & Marino, Richard Zuschlag
Andy Naquin, Republican
Receipts: $12,876
Expenses: $5,811
On hand: $10,198
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from Mark Tolson, Jeremiah Supple, William Theriot, Davis Huval, Frank Harrison, Sandra Mills, William Mills, Sabal Palms; $526 from Friends of Jared Bellard; $500 from McNab Rehabilitation Services, Fernand Prival Rental, Betty Joyner, Kishbaugh Properties, Venus Construction
District 3
Liz Hebert, Republican
Receipts: $30,445
Expenses: $11,581
On hand: $24,048
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from Stuart Bishop, Chase Marshall Architects, Michael Deville, Ricky Gomez, Robert Hanks, Kenneth Hix, Drake Pothier, Rantz IV, Southern Lifestyle Development, Joseph Spell
James Noriega Jr., Republican
Receipts: $5,300
Expenses: $1,679
On hand: $3,621
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from Eva Fontenot, Louisiana Perfusion Services, The Fontenot Living Trust; $500 each from Jeremiah Supple, Mark Tolson
District 4
Nanette Cook, Republican
Receipts: $19,206
Expenses: $7,321
On hand: $19,708
Personal funds:
Top donors: $1,000 each from Lisa Duhon, Oats & Marino, Glenn Stewart, Theryvan Stewart; $900 each from Chappuis Properties, Ralph Kraft; $650 Acadian Ambulance Employee PAC; $500 each from Billeaud Investments, Haynie & Associates, Edward Krampe III, Mike Michot, Andre Montagnet, Theresa Mosing, Martin Perret, Sellers & Associates, Victor Tedesco, Jeanne Vizzi.
Joyce Linde, Republican
Filed but not posted
District 5
Janet Jackson, Democrat
Receipts: $4,350
Expenses: $3,892
On hand: $458
Personal funds: $50 personal loan
Top donors: $1,000 each from Ashley Goodyear, Sandra Mills, William Mills III; $500 from Jeremiah Supple
Glenn Lazard, Democrat
Did not file, according to Kathleen Allen, ethics administration. Lazard could not be reached for comment.
Lionel Rodriguez, Independent
Filed but not posted.
Aaron Staten, no party
Did not file, according to Kathleen Allen, ethics administration.
Staten said he is not required to file. Per Louisiana Revised Statute 18:484 and 18:486, a candidate who did not receive contributions from a single source, other than himself, exceeding $200, and who did not spend more than $2,500 is not required to file a campaign disclosure report.
Staten provided The Acadiana Advocate with the following information about his campaign finances:
Receipts: $653
Expenses: $649
On hand: $4
Personal funds: $463
Top donors: