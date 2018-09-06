Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s plan to split Lafayette’s publicly owned utilities system and fiber network hit the skids Thursday, with City-Parish Council members axing proposed salaries for two new directors.
The Lafayette Utilities System, which provides electricity, water and wastewater services, is presently joined with LUS Fiber under a single director. Splitting the agencies seemed likely when longtime director Terry Huval retired in July.
Robideaux effectively proposed the split in his budget, suggesting salaries of $150,000 for the utilities director and $115,000 for the fiber director. Huval's salary was $256,623. The interim director, Jeff Stewart, is making $150,000 a year.
The two positions were considered publicly in an Aug. 14 budget hearing with council members seemingly on board. Councilman Bruce Conque indicated then he wasn’t committed, but said Robideaux “certainly went a long way in convincing me.”
But Conque backtracked on Thursday by introducing amendments in a special budget meeting to reduce the director salaries to $1 apiece. Conque said there are too many uncertainties surrounding the utilities system, with Bernhard Capital Partners expected to propose a private management arrangement in coming days.
Robideaux in April signed a nonbinding letter of intent to turn over the electric division of the utilities system to Bernhard, and the company has been conducting due diligence since then. While the deal contemplated in the agreement was limited to electricity, nothing would prevent Bernhard from proposing to manage other parts of the system.
Conque said the City-Parish Council needs to determine the extent of Bernhard’s future involvement — or lack thereof — before establishing salary guidelines and moving forward with recruitment.
“All of these unknown factors impact the future of our locally owned system,” Conque said, reading from a prepared statement during the meeting Thursday.
Conque’s amendment was adopted automatically because no council members objected. Robideaux was absent, and no one from his administration argued.
Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups cautioned that the amendments would strip the salary of Stewart, the interim director, once the new budget becomes effective Nov. 1. Conque said the council would ensure Stewart is unaffected, by taking up a separate measure before then.
Speaking before the meeting, Councilwoman Nanette Cook said she agreed with Conque’s effort to get a clearer picture of the utility system’s future before making personnel changes.
“I don’t feel comfortable enough with all the details with what’s happening with the Bernhard issue, with how much control we will be giving up and how much control they will be assuming,” Cook said. “Let’s finish with that first.”