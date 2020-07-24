ACA.qualifying.01.072520
Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope arrives at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, during his felony trial in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

As he has indicated he would, suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope filed paperwork Friday morning to qualify for re-election despite a felony conviction.

Pope was suspended as city marshal in October 2018 after a jury found him guilty of malfeasance in office. He recently lost his appeal, but is allowed to run for re-election until he reaches the end of the appeals process, which is the state supreme court.

Additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope.

Other candidates for city marshal on the Nov. 3 ballot include Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican; Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican, currently police chief of Duson; "Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party, who recently retired from the Lafayette Police Department where he most recently was deputy chief; and John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, a Democrat.

Qualifying concludes Friday afternoon.

U.S. Senate

Beryl Billiot of Kentwood, no party

John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party

"Bill" Cassidy of Baton Rouge, Republican

Reno Daret III of Metairie, no party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, Democrat

"Xan" John of Lafayette, other party

David Knight of New Orleans, Democrat

Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Democrat

Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat

Melinda Price of Luling, other party

Aaron Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans, Democrat

U.S. Congress, 3rd District

"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat

Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Republican

Brandon Leleux of Lake Charles, Libertarian

Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A

"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division B

Travis Broussard of Broussard, Democrat

Shytishia "Sam" Flugence of Lafayettem Democrat

Valerie Gotch Garrett of Lafayette, Democrat

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division D

Royal Colbert of Lafayette, Democrat

Amanda Martin of Lafayette, Democrat

Dwazendra "Dwa" Smith of Lafayette, Democrat

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E

Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H

David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I

Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K

Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican

Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican

Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L

Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M

George Knox of Lafayette, Republican

Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican

Susan Theall of Lafayette, Republican

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District

Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A

Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party

Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B

Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Marshal

Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican

Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican

Brian Pope of Lafayette, Republican

"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party

John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 1

Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat

Kelly Clause Sonnier of Scott, Independent

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4

Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent

Justice of the Peace, Ward 5

Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 6

Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican

Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7

Donald "Don" Garber of Lafayette, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 8

Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 9

Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican

Karen Touchet of Youngsville, no party

Constable, Ward 1

Judy Menard of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 2

Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat

Constable, Ward 4

Jay Hebert of Youngsville, Republican

Constable, Ward 5

Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican

Constable, Ward 6

Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican

Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican

Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican

Constable, Ward 7

Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican

Constable, Ward 8

Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 9

Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican

Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican

