As he has indicated he would, suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope filed paperwork Friday morning to qualify for re-election despite a felony conviction.
Pope was suspended as city marshal in October 2018 after a jury found him guilty of malfeasance in office. He recently lost his appeal, but is allowed to run for re-election until he reaches the end of the appeals process, which is the state supreme court.
Additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope.
Other candidates for city marshal on the Nov. 3 ballot include Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican; Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican, currently police chief of Duson; "Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party, who recently retired from the Lafayette Police Department where he most recently was deputy chief; and John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, a Democrat.
Qualifying concludes Friday afternoon.
U.S. Senate
Beryl Billiot of Kentwood, no party
John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party
"Bill" Cassidy of Baton Rouge, Republican
Reno Daret III of Metairie, no party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, Democrat
"Xan" John of Lafayette, other party
David Knight of New Orleans, Democrat
Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Democrat
Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat
Melinda Price of Luling, other party
Aaron Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans, Democrat
U.S. Congress, 3rd District
"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat
Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Republican
Brandon Leleux of Lake Charles, Libertarian
Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A
"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division B
Travis Broussard of Broussard, Democrat
Shytishia "Sam" Flugence of Lafayettem Democrat
Valerie Gotch Garrett of Lafayette, Democrat
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division D
Royal Colbert of Lafayette, Democrat
Amanda Martin of Lafayette, Democrat
Dwazendra "Dwa" Smith of Lafayette, Democrat
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E
Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H
David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I
Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K
Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican
Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican
Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L
Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M
George Knox of Lafayette, Republican
Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican
Susan Theall of Lafayette, Republican
District Attorney, 15th Judicial District
Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A
Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party
Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B
Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Marshal
Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican
Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican
Brian Pope of Lafayette, Republican
"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party
John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 1
Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat
Kelly Clause Sonnier of Scott, Independent
Justice of the Peace, Ward 2
Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4
Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent
Justice of the Peace, Ward 5
Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 6
Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican
Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Donald "Don" Garber of Lafayette, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 8
Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 9
Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican
Karen Touchet of Youngsville, no party
Constable, Ward 1
Judy Menard of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 2
Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat
Constable, Ward 4
Jay Hebert of Youngsville, Republican
Constable, Ward 5
Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican
Constable, Ward 6
Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican
Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican
Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican
Constable, Ward 7
Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican
Constable, Ward 8
Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 9
Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican
Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican