Some Lafayette city and parish council members elected Saturday say they’re looking ahead to effectively representing their constituents when they take their seats on the new local government.
Josh Carlson, who’ll represent District 3 on the Lafayette Parish Council, said he’s seeking a new approach for representing his constituents in the southern reaches of the parish, including the cities of Broussard and Youngsville and the Milton community.
“We’re going to take a deep dive into the budget,” he said, to determine if millage rates to support government services are right.
He said that will help him keep faith with voters, who must trust their elected leaders to spend their tax dollars wisely.
“We’re going to start now,” he said, alluding to transition meetings that will help him meet other elected leaders and set priorities.
He set he’s got a meeting set up this week with Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter and plans to set up meetings with other local leaders on the parish's south side.
He said he’s grateful for the support he received and for the work accomplished by his election team, which has been working since May.
Pat Lewis, a Democrat who will represent City Council District 1 , spent Sunday cleaning out his campaign headquarters and retrieving campaign signs.
He said there’s lots to discuss about the charter and he wants to make sure everyone has “equal representation” on local government, moving forward.
“I have four years of council experience and I’ve proved my leadership,” he said. “I’ve always made decisions based on constituents’ needs."
But, he said, he knows the parish council will have funding needs in order to serve their constituents and, he said, while the city needs its autonomy, he’d like to help need the parish’s needs however possible.
Glenn Lazard, elected to serve City Council District 5, said he’ll be setting up meetings this week with both returning and incoming city leaders, both to gauge their priorities and to better understand the city’s most urgent needs.
Among those he will meet with: Outgoing District 5 Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. He said he’ll try to pick up unfinished business for Boudreaux as well as to focus on his district's infrastructure needs, including work on transportation corridors to entice new business to the district.
“We still have problems with dilapidated housing,” he said, as well as challenges with crime — mostly property crime.
He said District 5 faces some divides with the rest of Lafayette, including job and education opportunities.
“All citizens need the same opportunities for good jobs,” he said.