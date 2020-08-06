A judge on Wednesday upheld the qualification of Lafayette City Marshal candidate Nathan Broussard to run for the position, finding that Broussard resides solely within the city limits.

District Attorney Keith Stutes challenged Broussard’s candidacy because Broussard claimed a homestead exemption in Scott at the time he qualified for the election on July 22. Broussard changed his voter registration to a residence within Lafayette city limits five days before qualifying, but he did not revoke his homestead exemption in Scott until July 31, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Jules Edwards agreed with Stutes that citizens with multiple residences must register to vote in precincts where they claim homestead exemptions, and that political candidates are eligible to run in jurisdictions where they are eligible to vote.

But Edwards disagreed with Stutes that Broussard had multiple residences, based on “subjective testimony and objective physical evidence” that Broussard provided in a hearing. The evidence showed Broussard’s “intent to occupy a condominium in the City of Lafayette,” despite the homestead exemption in Scott, according to Edwards, who is running on the same election date for City Court judge seat.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Five candidates filed to run for city marshal, although one — Brian Pope, who still technically holds the office while on suspension — was disqualified Aug. 4 by two judges in separate objections.

Stutes filed one of the objections against Pope, arguing that his convictions on felony malfeasance charges prevented him from registering to vote. The other objection to Pope’s candidacy came from the state Ethics Board, which said Pope’s outstanding ethics fines prohibited him from running.

The other four candidates are Kip Judice, Reggie Thomas and John Trahan, Jr.