While the presidential election remained undecided late Tuesday night, the votes were counted in Lafayette Parish.
Here are the results in some key races.
A DA named Landry
Donald Landry, 73, will be the next district attorney for Louisiana's 15th Judicial District, which includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. Full story.
No new marshal yet
Lafayette will be getting a new city marshal, but we won't know who it is until after the Dec. 5 runoff election. Full story.
District court judges
There will be two new judges donning robes in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. However, in three of the races, the winner will have to be determined in a runoff election Dec. 5. Full story.
City court
Michelle Odinet defeated longtime District Court Judge Jules Edwards for Lafayette city court judge seat, Full story.
Tax measures
Lafayette Parish voters have agreed to rededicate to fire protection, roads and bridges a .25-mill property tax that had been dedicated to culture, recreation and tourism and renewed a property tax for Lafayette Parish public schools. Voters in the city of Scott also rejected a proposed sales tax for police and fire protection. Full story.
The following statewide and congressional races were also decided: