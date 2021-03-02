Early voting begins Saturday for Louisiana’s two special congressional elections, along with a handful of state and local races, although none are in Lafayette Parish.
Election Day is March 20, but early voting is open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6-13 (excluding Sunday, March 7) and voters can request absentee mail-in ballots through March 16.
Atop the ballot is the 5th Congressional District seat, which became vacant when Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications in December, just five days before taking office.
The crowded field of candidates includes Letlow’s wife, Julia, and Sandra “Candy" Christophe, an Alexandria businesswoman who barely missed the cutoff for a runoff against Luke Letlow in the 2020 election.
The 5th Congressional seat represents a sprawling 24-parish district that runs from Monroe through Bogalus and includes Opelousas as well as Baton Rouge and New Orleans suburbs in the Florida Parishes.
Following are notable dates and deadlines for the March 20 election:
- Early voting is March 6-13 (excluding Sunday) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. March 16. Requests can be made online through the state voter portal or in writing through your local registrar of voters (other than military and overseas voters).
- The deadline for for mail-in ballot is 4:30 p.m. March 19 (other than military and overseas voters).
Also on the ballot in other Louisiana districts:
- U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 2nd Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 2nd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Election Section 1
- BESE, District 4
- State Representative, 82nd Representative District