ABBEVILLE — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said he relishes improvements to rural and coastal life that Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money is providing and will provide to Acadiana.
The Louisiana Republican, suggested in some corners as a candidate for governor in 2023, also said he would speak more about that possibility next week.
Cassidy, who met with Vermilion Parish leaders Monday in downtown Abbeville, said enthusiasm builds daily for the infrastructure bill, which he said rural Louisiana leaders see as providing the means for community improvement. He said the bill will help build roads, including Interstate 49 in Lafayette; bring broadband internet to remote areas of the region; protect communities from the wrath of hurricanes and flooding; improve drainage; and fund port improvements.
“Everybody is enthused,” he said of elected local leaders from around the state.
Cassidy came under some criticism from within his own party for participating in developing the bill and supporting it. But he said the bill’s benefits far outweigh the negatives.
“Infrastructure doesn’t know what party you are in,” he said. “It benefits us all.”
He said high speed internet is especially important to rural areas. Information on the senator’s website said while more than half of Lafayette Parish has broadband access, Acadiana’s more rural communities lag behind. That includes Vermilion with 20% of the homes with broadband, Iberia with 23%; Acadia, 15%; St. Landry, 22%; and St. Martin, 27%.
Cassidy said increasing the availability of high-speed internet in rural communities would enable entrepreneurs and their families to remain in small towns without having to start or move their business to larger communities where broadband is more available.
He said the need for road improvements was driven home to him when he was traveling on the Thruway in Lafayette. He said the pounding of tires on the battered roads reminded him of travel in developing countries, not the United States.
He said in the meeting with local leaders, Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely asked for guidance on how to protect some of her roads from flooding, not only during hurricanes but also when high tide rolls in. She said the town was trying to put flaps into the area to limit the flooding.
Cassidy said there were provisions in the infrastructure bill for grants and low-interest loans that might benefit small communities like Delcambre.
“This one has your name on it,” he said.
Cassidy said there is some $3 billion in the bill to handle hurricane protection and to mitigate flooding. Most recently, he said, the bill provided for $46 million to elevate flood-prone homes in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
Blakely said the meeting was “very informative.”
The senator said he expects Tuesday’s vote will provide resounding gains for Republicans in Congress and elsewhere. “The Republicans are going to win big,” he said.
Cassidy said inflation attributed to federal overspending is delivering an annual $3,400 pay cut to middle-income families.
“Democrats said they were going to do one thing and then they did another,” he said. “You give that kind of cut to a middle-income family, they’re not going to vote for you.”