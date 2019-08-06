Hopeful elected officials began to officially file for their respective races Tuesday as qualifying for dozens of Louisiana positions opened ahead of the Oct. 12 general election.
In the Lafayette mayor-president race, all three previously announced Republican candidates qualified for the ballot. Simone Champagne, of Youngsville; Josh Guillory, of Lafayette; and Nancy Marcotte, of Lafayette, will vied for the office being vacated by Joel Robideaux, who decided he would not run for reelection. Carlee Alm-LaBar, an independent, is expected to qualify Wednesday.
Other highly anticipated races include the city and parish councils, which both will seat five members. It will be the first time since the city and parish governments consolidated in 1996 that residents will vote on a separate city council.
The following eight individuals qualified for city council races Tuesday:
- District 1: John Ford, Mark Pope, Sara Gauthier Roy and Matthew Sias Jr.
- District 2: Bruce Conque
- District 3: Liz Hebert
- District 4: Nanette Cook
- District 5: Glenn Lazard
Ten candidates, meanwhile, qualified for the following parish council races:
- District 1: Keith Kishbaugh and Bryan Tabor
- District 2: Kevin Naquin and Ted Richard
- District 3: "Josh" Carlson, "Mike" Davis, Jeremy Hidalgo and John Liprie
- District 5: Abraham "AB" Rubin Jr. and James Thomas
Candidates will have until Thursday to file qualifying paperwork, after which many races are expected to heat up in the final two-month slog before voters take to the polls.
Candidates must secure 50% of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.