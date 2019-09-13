Both candidates running for the Lafayette Parish District 5 seat failed to file campaign finance reports 30 days prior to the Oct. 12 election, as state law requires.
The candidates, Abraham Rubin Jr. and James Thomas, are actively campaigning, with appearances at multiple debate forums this month. Kathleen Allen, the administrator for the Louisiana Board of Ethics, confirmed that Thomas and Rubin had not filed their reports.
Thomas said in an email on Friday afternoon that he had filed his report by fax on Sept. 11, ahead of the deadline, and then received a call from the Ethics Board the next day informing him of the requirement to file electronically.
"We are in the process of completing it online," Thomas said.
Attempts to reach Rubin were unsuccessful.
Another candidate running for Parish Council — Ted Richard, who is seeking the District 2 seat — filed his report one day late. Richard said in a phone call that he submitted his report on time, but there was an error. He provided The Advocate with his report and a receipt from the Ethics Board showing that he filed on Friday.
The campaign finance reports, which were due Thursday, identify donors and expenditures, as well as the personal funds candidates have kicked in — either as contributions or loans. Keith Kishbaugh, for example, loaned his campaign $71,000, boosting his total receipts well beyond any other candidate running for the new Parish Council.
Below is a summary of each candidate’s report, including top donors.
District 1
Keith Kishbaugh
Receipts: $86,517.24
Expenses: $9,063.52
On hand: $76,596.18
Personal funds: $71,000 loan
Top: Dr. David Allie ($2,500); Jared Leger, Northside Pharmacy, Christopher Russo, Timothy Supple ($1,000 each)
Bryan Tabor
Receipts: $18,821
Expenses: $13,467.12
On hand: $4,229.77
Personal funds: $2,000/$4,491.89 loan
Top: Jay Castille Campaign Fund ($1,500); Arthur Maloney ($1,000); Keith Boutte ($1,000)
District 2
Kevin Naquin
Receipts: $14,150
Expenses: $7,068.28
On hand: $9,151.24
Personal funds: none
Top: BP Consulting, Inc.; Leonard & Michelle Franques; Bryon & Sheri Gilbert; Randal Hebert; Louisiana Safety Systems ($1,000 each)
Ted Richard
Receipts: $115
Expenses: $115
On hand: $0
Personal funds: $115
Top: Ted Richard ($115)
District 3
Josh Carlson
Contributions: $25,501
Expenses: $4,626.82
On hand: $15,424.82
Personal funds: $2,500
Top: Law Offices of Clayton Burgess ($2,500); Kelly Carlson ($2,500); Beth Carlson ($2,000)
Mike Davis
Contributions: $4,450
Expenses: $3,449.27
On hand: $1,000.73
Personal funds: $100
Top: Insurance Resource Group, Inc. ($1,500); David Foreman ($1,000); Hose Source, LLC ($1,000)
Jeremy Hidalgo
Receipts: $41,968.56
Expenses: $21,484.18
On hand: $8,759.88
Personal funds: $2,500 loan
Top: Ashley Allen; Anzalone Real Estate; Magnus Arceneaux; Robin Arceneaux; Bishop PAC; Breaux & Breaux CPA, LLC; Comeaux Engineering & Consulting; David Bernard & Associates; Haynie & Associates; Hic Holding; Paige Place LLC; Rashmiben L. Patel; Vimalbahai L. Patel; Rantz IV Enterprise, LLC; Raymond Bourque Jr. Campaign; John Paul Stoshak; Tropicajun Enterprises, LLC ($1,000 each)
Jon Liprie
Receipts: $17,101.68
Expenses: $14,064.48
On hand: $3,037.20
Personal funds: $7,901.68 loan
Top: Samuel F. Liprie Family Trust ($2,500); Wilma Liprie ($1,000); Sam Liprie ($1,000)
District 4
Roddy Bergeron
Contributions: $6,175
Expenses: $3,195.15
On hand: $2,979.85
Personal funds: $2,700 loan
Top: Charley Devillier ($1,500); Mark DeClouet ($500); Karen DeClouet ($500)
John Guilbeau
Contributions: $7,068.98
Expenses: $4,584.57
On hand: $11,794.41
Personal funds: $50.13/$11,000 loan
Top: Davidson, Meaux, Sonnie, McElligott, Fontenot, Gideon & Edwards ($1,000); Michael Maraist ($1,000); Jay Castille Construction, TPG PAC, Inc., Richard E. and Elaine D. Zuschlag ($500 each)
District 5
Abraham Rubin, Jr.
Report not filed
James Thomas
Report not filed