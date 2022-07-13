Longtime Lafayette broadcaster, newsman and political leader Ron Gomez has died. He was 87.
KPEL 96.5 radio announced his death Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge native, a 2019 inductee to the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, was born in 1934 and attended LSU in 1952 before leaving for service in the Air Force. He later attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette briefly before launching journalism and business careers.
The political website www.conservapedia said he served as a state representative from 1980-89 and was secretary of the Department of Natural Resources during the administration of Gov. Buddy Roemer. In 1992, he ran a competitive race for mayor, leading after the first ballot, but lost in a close runoff to Kenny Bowen, who had previously served two terms as mayor.
Among political causes, Gomez worked for the end of Blue Laws in the state, fought unsuccessfully for tort reform and clashed with former Gov. Edwin Edwards on gambling.
Gomez was of French and Spanish background. His earliest exposure to politics came as an infant, when his mother put him in a stroller and took him to the Louisiana State Capitol to pay respects to Gov. Huey Long, who had been assassinated.
Gomez was the voice of the University of Southwestern Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from 1961-1979. He was KPEL station manager starting in 1965 and held 10% ownership. At one time, he held three radio stations in South Louisiana. He later owned a free-distribution weekly newspaper distributed in south Lafayette Parish. He also published several books, including a memoir.
His wife, businesswoman and broadcast personality Carol Ross, survives him. He had four children by a previous marriage.