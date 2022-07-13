Ron Gomez was one of 6 people inducted into The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame at the annual banquet held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, February 23, 2019. The Legislature established the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame in 1987. It was created to highlight the careers of the state's leading politicians and political journalists. It’s based in Winnfield, birthplace of governors Huey P. Long, Earl K. Long, and O.K. Allen.