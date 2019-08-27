The next Lafayette mayor-president will face a challenge unlike that of any predecessor: He or she will have to convince two distinct legislative bodies to agree on a single consolidated budget. That’s because the City-Parish Council is splitting up next year — thanks to a voter-approved charter amendment — while the consolidated government it oversees remains intact.
Passing a budget could prove difficult for at least two reasons. For one thing, many departments are funded with tax dollars from both the city and the parish, which are legally separate entities that function under the umbrella of one consolidated government. For another, the fiscal conditions of the city and parish are night and day — the city’s coffers are flush; the parish is broke.
Current practice is for hired specialists to recommend how much the city and parish contribute to each departmental budget, based on a variety of factors. The consolidated, nine-member council then votes up or down on those recommendations. But there are worries that two councils looking out for their own interests might spar over the allocation formulas, depending on their needs and available resources.
That could create a crisis in a local government, since the newly amended charter doesn’t contemplate a budget that no one agrees on, said Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who spoke Tuesday at the first meeting of a transition committee tasked with coming up with recommendations for the new councils.
“The two councils have to agree,” said Robideaux, who is not running for a second term. “There is no mechanism in the charter to say, well, what happens when they don’t agree. What happens when they don’t agree is they have to agree.”
Parks and recreation and public works are particularly thorny, since they involve dedicated property taxes.
A city property tax covers a portion of the parish-wide parks and recreation budget, for example, and the rest comes from city and parish general funds. While City of Lafayette funds don’t pay for parks equipment outside city limits, both the city and the parish cover salaries of employees who tend to parks throughout the parish, the city-parish chief financial officer, Lorrie Toups, explained at the meeting Tuesday.
The Parish Council could always decide not to pay for parks and recreation at all, potentially jeopardizing those salaries.
The city covers public works equipment, meanwhile, and parish property taxes pay for employees and the work they do, Robideaux said.
“If the parish is paying for it, where is the work going to happen? Is it going to be happening throughout the parish?” Robideaux said. “Then you’ve got city vehicles, city dump trucks, city equipment being used outside the city.”
In addition to departmental budgets, the city and parish at present share accounting and IT systems, even though their needs in those areas are vastly different, Toups noted. While the city pays — and can afford to pay — for sophisticated systems, the Parish Council might object to being forced to contribute.
“There is going to be a conflict in the fact there is a single mayor-president having to weigh those two obligations, those two fiduciary responsibilities to two different councils,” said Lafayette Parish District Attorney Keith Stutes, repeating one of the criticisms of the charter amendment that voters approved last year to split the council.
Stutes, whose office relies on parish funds, is a member of the transition committee. The committee consists of 14 members, representing parish-wide elected offices, city-parish government, other municipalities in the parish, the 15th Judicial District Court and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The committee on Tuesday voted for Jerry Luke Leblanc, a UL administrator and former state representative, as its chairman.
Robideaux took nearly 15 minutes to lay out a series of issues that he thinks the committee should examine. In addition to budgeting issues, Robideaux noted — as he did prior to the charter vote last year — that four-fifths majorities of both councils will be needed to approve any charter amendments. He also noted, among other things, that amendments to joint ordinances could prove tricky.
Leblanc, the chairman, said it’s unlikely the committee will be able to address all of Robideaux’s points before Jan. 1, when the new councils are seated.
“I think we need to be clear about realistic expectations, about what we can accomplish in such a short period of time,” Leblanc said.