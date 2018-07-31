The National Flood Insurance Program will keep operating without a lapse through the end of November after the U.S. Senate voted to extend its authorization on Tuesday.
The four-month extension for the flood insurance program — authored by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson — ensures that policyholders will be able to renew their coverage and realtors won't face an interruption in closing on home sales.
It's the seventh short-term extension for the NFIP, a federally run program which underwrites most flood insurance coverage in the country, since its authorization initially came up for renewal at the end of September last year.
Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, sponsored short-term flood deals of their own in the Senate and pressed leadership to force through a vote on Scalise's bill extending the NFIP through November. The House overwhelmingly backed the four-month extension last week.
Louisiana has roughly 500,000 NFIP policyholders and has repeatedly leaned on the program after devastating floods and hurricanes ripped through communities. Only fellow Gulf states Florida and Texas — with much bigger populations — have more.
The series of short-term deals have come as lawmakers on Capitol Hill remain deeply divided over the future of the popular but financially beleaguered program. Payouts to policyholders following a series of destructive storms dating back to 2005's Hurricane Katrina have left the program roughly $20 billion in the red, even after Congress forgave $16 billion in NFIP debt last year.
Tuesday's 86 to 12 vote averts a potential political showdown over the NFIP in the Senate. Three Republican fiscal hawks, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, had threatened to filibuster the extension in a bid to force concessions from flood-state lawmakers.
Cassidy and Kennedy easily had the votes to break a filibuster — but the procedural delay could have forced a one- or two-day lapse in the program.
A group of conservative Republicans, led by House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas, have pushed to eliminate subsidized and below-risk premiums for NFIP policyholders. Hensarling has argued the program encourages rebuilding in high-risk areas and has urged his colleagues to cut off coverage to homeowners whose properties repeatedly go under.
Louisiana's congressional delegation and other lawmakers from flood-prone areas of the country have fought back against those proposals, which would hike premiums and hurt home values in at-risk areas.
Instead, they've pushed for investment in flood-protection projects and initiatives to expand the number of premium-paying policyholders to spread out risk.
"I appreciate Senate leaders listening to my request to move the vote up to today so that no one in Louisiana or the rest of the country is left in the lurch," Cassidy said after Tuesday's vote. "We now have four months to finalize a long-term plan that reforms the program to make it more affordable, accountable and sustainable."
"It would have been bone-deep, down-to-the-marrow stupid to let the National Flood Insurance Program expire in the middle of hurricane season and my colleagues realized that," Kennedy said.
"I want the Jeb Hensarlings to be term-limited out," U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, told The Advocate at an editorial board meeting earlier Tuesday morning. Graves called the four-month extension a win for Louisiana residents but said he would've preferred a longer extension for the program.
Graves said Hensarling and other critics of the program haven't fully grasped its importance to families — whose most valuable asset is usually their home — and have looked at flood insurance through a far-too-narrow mathematical lens.
Graves said he's optimistic that a long-term deal on flood insurance will incorporate money for better flood protection, programs to offer buyouts to homeowners with repeatedly flood properties and other initiatives to keep premiums affordable.
"I applaud the Senate’s quick action to pass the NFIP extension bill that the House passed last week," said Scalise, "and appreciate the strong efforts by Senators Cassidy and Kennedy to expedite passage of this bill that will prevent a lapse in the flood insurance program and extend NFIP through the remainder of hurricane season."
Several Louisiana lawmakers, including Graves, had pushed for a six-month extension of the program, which would shift negotiations about a long-term overhaul into 2019, when Hensarling (who's retiring) would no longer hold an influential House chairmanship.
Instead, lawmakers will face a new deadline to either extend or overhaul the NFIP in late November during the so-called "lame duck" session after the midterm elections but before new members take their seats.