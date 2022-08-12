Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has returned from rehab, where he was seeking treatment for excessive alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Lafayette City and Parish councils were notified at 11:22 a.m. Friday via an email from by City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan that Guillory was back in town.
Guillory checked himself into a 21-day, in-patient rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD, according to a July 25 statement. The statement, issued on a Monday, did not specify when Guillory entered the rehab facility, but noted that he had decided to seek treatment that weekend.
Friday's announcement comes 18 days after the statement was issued.
Logan confirmed in a phone interview Friday afternoon that Guillory did complete the 21-day rehab program. Guillory checked in to an undisclosed facility on Friday, July 22, and returned to Lafayette Parish on Thursday night, Logan said.
Jamie Angelle, Guillory's deputy chief of staff and communications officer, said Guillory would address the public during a press event next week but did not say what day that would take place.
Both the City and Parish councils and the mayor-president asked Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to issue an opinion on whether Guillory could adequately fulfill his duties from an in-patient rehab facility.
Landry did not issue an opinion on the matter before Guillory returned. Logan said he would be notifying Landry of Guillory's return on Friday afternoon.
The Home Rule Charter says if a mayor-president is "absent and unavailable" from the parish for more than 48 hours, "the powers and duties of the office of Mayor-President shall be exercised by a member" of either the City or Parish council who is appointed by the chairpersons of the two councils.
Guillory noted that he is performing the duties of mayor-president from the rehab facility, including signing contracts and ordinances and speaking with Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin.
The mayor-president, who has been in office since January 2020, served in the military in Iraq where he "fought on the front lines in active combat."
Lately, Guillory wrote, he has turned to alcohol to relieve stress at the end of the day and that has begun to interfere with interpersonal relationships, particularly with his family.
Staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.