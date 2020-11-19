Below are runoff races and other items scheduled for the Dec. 5 election.
Early voting will be held Nov. 20-28 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 22 and Thursday, Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- D = Democrat
- L = Libertarian
- R = Republican
- NP = No Party
- I = Independent
- * = Incumbent
Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1: To allow out-of-state resident to serve on education board
To allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.
- Kip Judice, R
- "Reggie" Thomas, NP
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B
- Travis Broussard, D
- Valerie Gotch Garrett, D
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D
- Royal Colbert, D
- Amanda Martin, D
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C
- "Tommy" Frederick, R
- Ricky LaFleur, R
RSCC Member 23rd Senatorial District, Division C
- W. Thomas "Tom" Angers, R
- Daniel Todd Escalona, R
Proposition No. 1 is renewal of a 1985 1% sales tax in the city of Lafayette. The tax generates about $36.2 million a year for capital improvements and up to 45% can be used to supplement the city General Fund.
- YES
- NO
Proposition No. 2 is renewal of a 1961 sales tax in the city of Lafayette. The tax generates about $42.6 million a year for capital improvements and up to 45% can be used to supplement the city General Fund.
- YES
- NO