NO.earlyvoting.112020.001.jpg

Marion Starks, of the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters, wheals voting machines for delivery to other polling sites before early voting begins, at City Hall in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Early voting for Dec. 5 election is Nov. 20-28 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m, not including Sunday, Thanksgiving and Acadian Day. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

Below are runoff races and other items scheduled for the Dec. 5 election.

Early voting will be held Nov. 20-28 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 22 and Thursday, Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • D = Democrat
  • L = Libertarian
  • R = Republican
  • NP = No Party
  • I = Independent
  • * = Incumbent

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1: To allow out-of-state resident to serve on education board

To allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.

City Marshal City Court, City of Lafayette

  • Kip Judice, R
  • "Reggie" Thomas, NP

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

  • Travis Broussard, D
  • Valerie Gotch Garrett, D

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

  • Royal Colbert, D
  • Amanda Martin, D

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C

  • "Tommy" Frederick, R
  • Ricky LaFleur, R

RSCC Member 23rd Senatorial District, Division C

  • W. Thomas "Tom" Angers, R
  • Daniel Todd Escalona, R

Proposition No. 1 is renewal of a 1985 1% sales tax in the city of Lafayette. The tax generates about $36.2 million a year for capital improvements and up to 45% can be used to supplement the city General Fund.

  • YES
  • NO

Proposition No. 2 is renewal of a 1961 sales tax in the city of Lafayette. The tax generates about $42.6 million a year for capital improvements and up to 45% can be used to supplement the city General Fund.

  • YES
  • NO
View comments