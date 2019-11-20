Lafayette Parish Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory announced in a news release Wednesday evening the appointment of Jim Doré to head his transition team.
Guillory, a Republican, defeated Carlee Alm-LaBar on Saturday in the race to become the next mayor-president. He will take office Jan. 6.
Doré, the release states, will be chairman of Guillory's transition, leading efforts to identify and place key personnel. He has experience in executive coaching, recruitment and hands-on personnel management, the statement said. A fellow Republican, Doré ran unsuccessfully in October to replace Nancy Landry in the Louisiana Legislature House District 31 seat.
The first task for Guillory will be to appoint directors for each department at Lafayette Consolidated Government, people who can advance the administration's early priorities.
"I was elected to address our infrastructure needs, eliminate the barriers to doing business with LCG and attract and retain jobs and residents in Lafayette Parish," he wrote. "That's no small order and I will ensure that I have the right people in place to make that happen."
Doré will lead efforts to vet candidates for directors, who are appointed by the mayor-president, starting with the departments of community development, development and planning, parks and recreation and public works.
"We have some incredible talent within the halls of local government and out in the community," Guillory said. "I have some ideas about who will serve in leadership capacities, but I believe that an open call for these rolls will leverage the greatest potential of my administration."
Anyone interested in applying to be a director at LCG should submit their resume to GeauxGuillory@gmail.com.