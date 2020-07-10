voting stock ballot election
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Election day is Saturday and the following races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in Acadiana, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

This primary is a closed party election. Democratic voters may only vote on candidates for the offices of Democratic presidential nominee and Democratic state and local committees, plus any local offices and propositions.

Republican voters may only vote on candidates for the offices of Republican presidential nominee and Republican state and local committees, plus any local offices and propositions.

Voters registered under any other party may vote only for any local offices and propositions.

There are no runoff elections for the Democratic and Republican offices; the general election on Aug. 15 will only include runoff elections for the local offices.

CLICK HERE to get a personalized ballot and voting location information

MORE VOTING INFORMATION from the Secretary of State's Office

Democratic Presidential Nominee 

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Steve Burke

"Pete" Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernard "Bernie" Sanders

"Tom" Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

"Robby" Wells

Andrew Yang

Republican Presidential Nominee 

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

"Bob" Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

Democratic State Central Committee

41st District, Office A

Cinderella Ware Hayes

Jean Menard

43rd District, Office A

Leslie Bourque

Katherine Hurst

45th District, Office B

Glenn Armentor

Paul Scott LeBleu

46th District, Office A

Clarice Gallegos

Peyton "Rose Michelle" Theriot 

48th District, Office B

David Levy

Perry Segura 

50th District, Seat A

Alfreida B. Edwards

Leslie R. Kiyanfar

Democratic Parish Executive Committee

At Large (5)

Ann Ardoin

Michael "Mike" LeBlanc

Fernando Perez-Viart

Mary Pritchard

Theresa Rohloff

Peggy Sabatier

James Thomas

Republican Parish Executive Committee

At Large (5)

W. Thomas "Tom" Angers

"Tim" Breaux

"Charlie" Buckels

"Mike" Davis

Alan Hebert

Erick Knezek

Joyce Linde

Ross Little, Jr.

John David Mayer

Brian Pope

"Jaci" Russo

Jeremiah Supple

District 1

Tommy Angelle

Denice Comeaux Skinner

District 3

Landon Boudreaux

"Jeff" Delahoussaye

Donna Greco

District 4

Elizabeth Burdin "Betsy" Arabie

Justin Centanni

Homer Fouquier Jr.

District 5

John Bienvenu

Jason Cullins

District 6

Corey P. Melancon

Joseph "Rick" Pearson

District 9

Shari Ellis

Chad C. Hardy

St. Martin Parish

Town Council (5)

Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard

Judy Broussard

William "Bill" LeGrand

Jody Meche

Mavis C. "Bub" Melancon

William White

Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte City Marshal

Lisa T. Doucet

Brian Keith Fontenot

Horace Johnson

Lucian McKinney Jr.

Adam Toussaint

