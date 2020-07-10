Election day is Saturday and the following races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in Acadiana, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
This primary is a closed party election. Democratic voters may only vote on candidates for the offices of Democratic presidential nominee and Democratic state and local committees, plus any local offices and propositions.
Republican voters may only vote on candidates for the offices of Republican presidential nominee and Republican state and local committees, plus any local offices and propositions.
Voters registered under any other party may vote only for any local offices and propositions.
There are no runoff elections for the Democratic and Republican offices; the general election on Aug. 15 will only include runoff elections for the local offices.
Democratic Presidential Nominee
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
"Pete" Buttigieg
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernard "Bernie" Sanders
"Tom" Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
"Robby" Wells
Andrew Yang
Republican Presidential Nominee
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
"Bob" Ely
Matthew John Matern
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
Democratic State Central Committee
41st District, Office A
Cinderella Ware Hayes
Jean Menard
43rd District, Office A
Leslie Bourque
Katherine Hurst
45th District, Office B
Glenn Armentor
Paul Scott LeBleu
46th District, Office A
Clarice Gallegos
Peyton "Rose Michelle" Theriot
48th District, Office B
David Levy
Perry Segura
50th District, Seat A
Alfreida B. Edwards
Leslie R. Kiyanfar
Democratic Parish Executive Committee
At Large (5)
Ann Ardoin
Michael "Mike" LeBlanc
Fernando Perez-Viart
Mary Pritchard
Theresa Rohloff
Peggy Sabatier
James Thomas
Republican Parish Executive Committee
At Large (5)
W. Thomas "Tom" Angers
"Tim" Breaux
"Charlie" Buckels
"Mike" Davis
Alan Hebert
Erick Knezek
Joyce Linde
Ross Little, Jr.
John David Mayer
Brian Pope
"Jaci" Russo
Jeremiah Supple
District 1
Tommy Angelle
Denice Comeaux Skinner
District 3
Landon Boudreaux
"Jeff" Delahoussaye
Donna Greco
District 4
Elizabeth Burdin "Betsy" Arabie
Justin Centanni
Homer Fouquier Jr.
District 5
John Bienvenu
Jason Cullins
District 6
Corey P. Melancon
Joseph "Rick" Pearson
District 9
Shari Ellis
Chad C. Hardy
St. Martin Parish
Town Council (5)
Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard
Judy Broussard
William "Bill" LeGrand
Jody Meche
Mavis C. "Bub" Melancon
William White
Evangeline Parish
Ville Platte City Marshal
Lisa T. Doucet
Brian Keith Fontenot
Horace Johnson
Lucian McKinney Jr.
Adam Toussaint