Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory said he would appoint former Olympic medalist Hollis Conway director of the Community Development Department. Conway serves as assistant athletic director for UL Lafayette with a focus on diversity, leadership and education.
Guillory, elected Nov. 16, takes office Jan. 6.
“Hollis brings a wealth of experience, a deep love of community and an endless amount of energy to my administration,” Guillory said. “His reputation as a go-getter and his ability to inspire and motivate people will be incredibly valuable to achieving the mission of Community Development.
“I am thrilled to have Hollis on board and I know he will hit the ground running in improving services for our citizens and building stronger relationships with the university.”
The Community Development Department promotes services enhancing the physical, social, economic, educational and cultural conditions of the jurisdiction of the Lafayette Consolidate Government, Guillory’s office said in an issued statement. Since its creation in 1976, it has provided such services as housing, economic development, financial counseling and senior services.
“I am ecstatic to be a part of Mayor-President-elect Guillory’s team,” Conway said in a news release. “I have a passion for helping people and for bettering my community.
“Since returning last year, my love for Lafayette and its people have deepened. I cannot wait to put that affection into action through the work of Community Development.”
A Chicago native, ordained minister and motivational speaker, Conway won the silver medal in the high jump at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and the bronze medal in the 1992 Olympic in Barcelona. He was the No. 1 ranked high jumper for seven straight years.
He graduated from UL Lafayette in 1991. He and his wife, the former Charlotte Bergeron, have three daughters.