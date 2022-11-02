Scott residents have two candidates to consider for police chief when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger and former Scott police officer Caleb Lege are both running to lead the police department. Leger has served as chief since 2003.
The Scott police chief race is the only competitive police race in Lafayette Parish this election cycle. The sitting police chiefs in Carencro and Youngsville were each unopposed. Broussard Chief Vance Olivier, who was named interim chief in June 2021 after longtime chief Brannon Decou retired after a sexual harassment investigation, also secured the permanent job without a challenger.
Both Duson and Lafayette’s chiefs are chosen by appointment, not election. The Lafayette Police Department’s new chief, Judith Estorge, took leadership of the department Tuesday.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are no parishwide positions up for local election, but mayoral races and city council races in Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville, as well as a city court judge race in Lafayette.
The Acadiana Advocate surveyed both Lege and Leger about their experience and vision for the department.
Caleb Lege
Age: 43
Education: Lafayette High School; Some college working toward degree in political science UL Lafayette and Arizona State University
Civic affiliations: Kiwanis Club of Scott, Scott Business Association, Board Member for Hearts of Hope
Work history: Worked for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office from 1999-2004, Scott Police Department from 2004-2009, Greenwood Police Department from 2009-2010 and Scott Police Department from 2010-2022
Why do you want to be chief of the Scott Police Department? Our police department needs a leader that can adapt to the current changes and growth of our city with integrity and professionalism.
What is your vision for the Scott Police Department? My vision is to provide the safe place for residents and businesses that people expect from their police department.
What do you think is the top law enforcement or crime issue facing the city of Scott, and how would you address it? I think the top issues are traffic, distracted driving, and follow up investigations on criminal activities. I would address these issues with expansion of our Special Operations Division including our Traffic Unit & Investigations Division.
What are your top three priorities for the department? Attracting new & experienced officers and retaining officers, having specialized training for officers when dealing with persons with mental health issues and expanding training for SROs, and having open door communication with our citizens.
What distinguishes you from your competition? I believe I can bring a fresh perspective, a positive attitude, and new ideas while respecting and addressing concerns of residents and business owners.
What is one change you’d like to implement if elected for the role? I would expand our Elderly Services Program.
Is there anything else you think is important to mention? It’s been my honor to serve our community for the past 22 years. I am a father, grandfather, local business owner, and highly involved in our community, which gives me a vested interest in the safety of our city.
Chad Leger
Age: 56
Education: Acadiana High School; 1990 graduate of Acadiana Law Enforcement Academy with over 400 hours of administrative continuing education
Civic affiliations: Scott Business Association 20 years, past member of the Scott KC's, past board member of Scott Area Team Sports, current Boudin Festival Board Member, past president of the SW Chiefs Association, past President of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, appointed for six years to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, appointed six years to the Law Enforcement Executive Management Institute and has served on the Police Officer Standards and Training board for the State of Louisiana for six years.
Work history: Worked for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office from 1988-2002 and I have served as Chief of Police for the city of Scott since 2003 to present.
Why do you want to be chief of the Scott Police Department? I come from a family of public servants. My grandfather was mayor for the city of Scott, my father served eight years on our city council and my mother was a teacher for 34 years. She taught at Scott Middle School for 21 years of her 34-year career. I have served in law enforcement for the past 34 years. Being Chief of Police for the City of Scott is what I was called to do, serving our citizens and providing them with the best quality of life possible for everyone to live, work and play.
What is your vision for the Scott Police Department? My vision for the Scott Police Department is to maintain and increase staffing to accommodate the growth that is occurring in our city, both residential and commercial. I will continue to foster a large city-qualified and experienced staff and department, while providing our citizens the small town personal touch by law enforcement.
What do you think is the top law enforcement or crime issue facing the city of Scott, and how would you address it? The biggest problem we have in our city is traffic. The City of Scott is the gateway of Lafayette Parish from the west. We experience many visitors daily from parishes to our west as they cut through our city to go to events, shop or visit family and friends. This increase in traffic also increases the amount of crashes we work. Last year alone, the Scott Police Department worked over 600 crashes in our city. With this said, I have increased traffic enforcement in an attempt to curb poor driving habits, while hopefully making drivers more attentive when behind the wheel.
What are your top three priorities for the department? Employee retention, employee recruiting and up-to-date equipment and technology.
What distinguishes you from your competition? I have been in law enforcement for 34 years and I have been serving the great City of Scott as their Chief of Police for the past 20 years. Under my administration, for the past 11 years Scott has been ranked in the Top 8 safest cities to live in Louisiana, out of over 300 municipalities. The City of Scott is currently ranked the 4th safest city in the state for 2022. I am the only candidate in the race that is Police Officer Standards and Training State Certified with experience in running a police department. For the past 20 years, I have maintained balanced budgets while being financially responsible with taxpayers’ dollars. Proven Experience, Proven Leadership, Proven Results.
What is one change you’d like to implement if elected for the role? We are in the process of reviewing Records Management Systems to update our current software to be more user compliant and friendly for our staff.
Is there anything else you think is important to mention? We ask, “Why is crime low in Scott?” Well, that’s simple. Because of the great men and women of our department that are proactively protecting you and your family each and every day. Our team is led by a highly trained and experienced administration that leads by example and never forgets that the city of Scott and its citizens always come first. Our administration has a combined 102 total years of law enforcement experience and certifications. I ask for your prayers, consideration, support and most importantly, your vote on Nov. 8.