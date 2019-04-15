Lafayette attorney Josh Guillory, who unsuccessfully opposed incumbent Clay Higgins in 2018 for the 3rd Congressional District seat, is considering running for Lafayette mayor-president.
Guillory, a Republican and Iraqi war veteran, wrote in a press release posted Monday on Facebook that he received many inquiries over the weekend about running for mayor-president.
Joel Robideaux, who has been mayor-president since January 2016, announced Friday he is not seeking a second term, leaving only one announced candidate, Carlee Alm-LaBar, who is registered as 'no party.'
Guillory said he has appointed an exploratory committee and plans to make an announcement within two weeks on whether he will enter the race.
He and his wife, Jamie, Guillory wrote, "are alarmed at the direction Lafayette is going. We can do better. It is this concern for our future that has caused me to heavily consider running for mayor-president."
If he runs, Guillory wrote he will, "lead from the front, be transparent, have a strong presence in our community, increase communication between the mayor-president's office and the people of Lafayette and eliminate this big government mentality that seems to be creeping its way into Lafayette Consolidated Government."
His priorities, he added, would be increasing jobs by diversifying the economy and creating tax incentives to invite new businesses, addressing drainage and traffic, and restoring the relationship with law enforcement.
Qualifying is Aug. 6-8 for the mayor-president's election Oct. 12.