Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, back at work Monday after 21 days of in-patient treatment of alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, defended his decision to continue doing some work while in therapy.
"The people elected me, elected my policies, elected my thoughts and ideas," Guillory said in response to a question at a news conference Monday morning. "The administration is there to carry out those thoughts and ideas. Twenty-one days is not a long time. I feel like folks deserve those initiatives to go forward. Thankfully, we have great leaders in place."
City and Parish Council leadership had questioned whether Guillory was actually available to the public while in rehab, which is required by the Home Rule Charter that establishes the form of government practiced in the parish and city.
In a statement released Monday, July 25, Guillory said he decided that weekend to check himself into rehab, but he would be in contact with CAO Cydra Wingerter and City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, both of whom were appointed by and serve at the will of Guillory. He also said he had a computer with a secure network connection with which to conduct business.
That decision pitted Guillory against the City and Parish Councils' leadership. The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that establishes the local form of government states that when the mayor-president is "absent from and unavailable to Lafayette Parish for more than 48 hours," the powers and duties of the mayor-president are to be exercised by a member of the city or parish council who is appointed jointly by the chairpersons of both councils.
When word spread that the councils' chairpersons were discussing a temporary replacement, Guillory's team stated that he was able to perform his duties as the mayor-president and therefore was not "unavailable" within the meaning of the charter. Logan also allegedly warned that the council chairpersons could face a fine and jail time under a state law.
Guillory requested an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office on July 27 on whether he was technically unavailable.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook and Vice Chairman Glenn Lazard, along with Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin, sent a letter to the AG's Office Aug. 3, adding clarification and noting that Guillory may be available to Wingerter and Logan, but not to the councils or constituents.
Guillory also apparently was available to District Attorney Don Landry, although why is unclear.
Logan told The Acadiana Advocate on Monday he has not received the AG opinion and may not receive one as Guillory was out of rehab and back on the job. He said he notified AG Jeff Landry's office that Guillory has returned to Lafayette Parish but did not withdraw the request for an opinion.
The Attorney General's Office did not response to messages seeking clarification Monday.
Cook said Monday afternoon the council is moving on. Although she would still like an answer, Cook said, "It's a moot point."
if the charter is amended in the future, City Councilwoman Liz Hebert said, the document needs to clarify what happens when a mayor-president is away for an extended period of time like Guillory was.
Despite repeating a favorite phrase that he has always been transparent, Guillory at Monday's press conference took only one question from each reporter, not allowing follow-ups. He did not offer details such as the name of the rehab center he was in, its location or the type of program he participated in.