WASHINGTON — Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying he believes the judge's denials of sexual assault allegations laid out in a committee hearing Thursday.

Kavanaugh's nomination advanced to the Senate floor after an 11-10 vote, but Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake made a last-minute call for a week delay so the FBI could conduct an investigation.

Kennedy, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wasn't convinced by testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor who said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and muzzled her screams during a high school party in suburban Washington in the 1980s.

"I don’t know what happened to Dr. Ford. I don’t know if we’ll ever know what happened to Dr. Ford," said Kennedy in announcing his support. "I do believe that something very, very, very bad happened to Dr. Ford and I am very sorry. But I do not believe that Judge Brett Kavanaugh was involved and that’s why I will support his nomination."

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kennedy went on to denounce the handling of Ford's allegations, which she first detailed in a confidential letter to her congresswoman and then to Sen. Diane Feinstein, a fellow Californian and the top Democrat on the committee.

The existence of Ford's letter leaked to the press and Ford, in tearful testimony on Thursday, said she came forward to the Washington Post in part because reporters from other outlets had begun knocking on her door and contacting colleagues.

"To the person who leaked Dr. Ford’s letter, to the person who breached Dr. Ford’s anonymity and to the person who did not tell her she could have avoided this by testifying privately in her home in California: You know who you are," Kennedy said. "You should bow your head in shame in my opinion and you should hide your head in a bag every day for the rest of your natural life."

Fellow Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy announced his continued support for Kavanaugh's confirmation immediately after the end of Thursday's hearing, declaring on Twitter that it was "time to #ConfirmJudgeKavanaugh and bring Washington Democrats’ shameful smear campaign to an end."

Enough with the delays. It’s time to #ConfirmJudgeKavanaugh and bring Washington Democrats’ shameful smear campaign to an end. #ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/uypNQzFZ1g — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) September 27, 2018

Both Cassidy and Kennedy had previously announced their support for Kavanaugh before allegations of sexual assault against the judge stemming from his high school and college days in the 1980s threw his nomination into question.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend Kavanaugh's confirmation on Friday afternoon.

It remained unclear on Friday afternoon whether Kavanaugh had enough support from senators to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Republicans hold a narrow 51 to 49 majority in the Senate chamber, meaning opposition from two GOP senators could doom his nomination.