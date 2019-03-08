State Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, on Friday announced he is seeking a third term representing House District 44.
Pierre was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011. As of Dec. 31, Pierre had more than $14,800 in his campaign fund.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Pierre praised Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, who also is seeking re-election. Pierre said he championed with Edwards to keep University Hospital and Clinics open in Lafayette. The hospital, he said, primarily serves those on Medicaid and the uninsured, and employs about 800 people.
Pierre said he partnered with other Democrats in the state legislature to make significant advances in criminal justice reform, leading the "ban the box" movement with passage of House Bill 688 and pushed for amending the state constitution requiring a unanimous jury in felony trials.
"With the changes made to our criminal justice system in 2017 and 2018, Louisiana no longer has the highest incarceration rate in the nation and became the first state to 'ban the box' regarding admission to a public college or university," he said. "It's changes such as these that can reduce recidivism and help once incarcerate citizens to become productive Louisianans."
Pierre said, as a member of the House Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee, he worked with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on a project to widen Interstate 10 between Interstate 49 and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, an investment of more than $200 billion.
"Interstate 10 is a vital corridor across Louisiana. Its expansion not only improves safety and traffic flow, but provides for increased economic development along the corridor," he said.
Pierre is a lifelong resident of Lafayette and is the father of three sons, twins Johsn and Kyle, and Luke.
Qualifying is Aug. 6-8 for the Oct. 12 election.