John J. Guilbeau, a native and resident of Lafayette Parish, has announced his candidacy for Lafayette Parish Council District 4.
Born and raised in Acadiana, Guilbeau began his public service as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Carencro in the early 1960s. He graduated from then-University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1972 and served six years — two active duty years — in the U.S. Navy.
He continued his studies at the University of Tennessee, graduating summa cum laude, and worked from 1973-2005 at the Louisiana Department of Education, including serving as deputy undersecretary and deputy superintendent of management and finance.
Guilbeau, a Republican, describes himself in a news release as a Christian and a family man who will work tirelessly for his constituents and a communicator who places a high premium on being a good listener.
"I am keenly aware of our needs, the issues as a result of this public service, but the burden of growth should not and cannot rest on our taxpayers alone," he said in the news release.
A new parish council, Guilbeau said, will engage in a host of issues when it comes to unincorporated areas, but none that will be solved overnight. The top issue facing the parish, he said, is leadership.
Guilbeau has served on various city-parish commissions and committees, including several Metropolitan Planning Organization committees and the Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, which he currently chairs. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 69 and St. Edmond Pastoral Council.
He is married to Vickie Thibodeaux Guilbeau and is the father of three sons, Kevin, Brian and Kyle Guilbeau.
Parish Council District 4 includes an area roughly from Reinhardt, down the southeast side of Johnston Street to Amburst, to Vincent Road, to the Southwest Frontage Road and includes Kaliste Saloom Road.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election is Aug. 6-8.