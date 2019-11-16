Jonathan Goudeau has defeated "Gus" Rantz in a runoff for House District 31. The two Republican candidates faced off Nov. 16 to succeed Nancy Landry, who resigned to work as chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The district encompasses parts of Lafayette, Maurice, Milton, Scott and Youngsville. It has a population of 45,632, with 69% registered to vote. Of those, 47% are Republicans, 24% are Democrats and 29% are other.
A local business owner for 28 years, Goudeau has a long family and business history in the area. He worked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and eventually left to pursue his game-room business, Indoor Recreation Co., full time.
