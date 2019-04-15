Lafayette attorney Glenn M. Lazard has announced his candidacy for the Lafayette City Council District 5 seat.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Lazard is a long-time resident of District 5.
The district is in northeast Lafayette, defined in the north by Interstate 10, to the west partially by Evangeline Thruway and University Avenue, to the south by the area that includes Lafayette Regional Airport and to the east by the city limits line.
"My extensive community and civic involvement has given me the opportunity to see not only the progress that's been made but also the promise that things can be so much better," Lazard wrote in his campaign announcement.
If elected, Lazard wrote, his primary objectives will be ensuring a smooth transition from a single, nine-person city-parish council to separate five-person city and parish councils; public safety; economic development throughout the district; infrastructure improvements; and ensuring everyone has equal access to public services.
Lazard earned a bachelor's degree from the former University of Southwestern Louisiana and a law degree from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge. He is a member of and holds leadership positions in several legal organizations and is active in providing free legal education and assistance to local residents.
Among the awards he has received are the Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette and the Trailblazer Award from the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce.
Lazard is a public school volunteer and mentors at-risk male teenagers and previously was the trial advocacy coach at Northside High for five years. He is a former member of the board of directors of the SMILE Community Action Agency and Lafayette Neighborhoods' Economic Development Corporation.
A member of the Knights of Peter Claver at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, he also is a Eucharistic minister. Lazard has been involved with the senior citizens Thanksgiving holiday appreciation event at the Martin Luther King Center for more than 20 years.
Qualifying for the election is Aug. 6-8. The election is schedule for Oct. 12.