Roddy Bergeron has announced his candidacy for District 4 on the new Lafayette Parish Council.
In announcing his candidacy, Bergeron said he's running to ensure the new parish council starts on the right footing and to help restore the community's trust in local government.
Bergeron said in a news release he understands Lafayette Parish faces multiple issues, including poor drainage, deteriorating roads, fiscal shortfalls and a lack of business opportunities. He wants to establish a "smarter, fiscally sustainable plan to handle drainage for our parish."
People in Lafayette Parish, he said in the news release, deserve a fresh approach to the way local government works to resolve issues. Bergeron plans to seek creative ways to invigorate business opportunities in the parish and improve quality of life, all while maintaining fairness in taxation.
A native of Prairie Ronde, Bergeron has lived in the Lafayette area more than 15 years. He studied information technology at Louisiana Technical College, graduating with honors, and achieved additional industry certifications. He previously worked for Lafayette CPA firm Broussard, Poche', Lewis and Breaux, Arc of Acadiana and now is with Enterprise Data Concepts.
Bergeron is married to Megan Bergeron and is the father of two girls, Emma Claire and Isabelle Kate. He is a member of the705 young professionals organization, joining the group's board in 2017 and currently serving as membership committee chairman. In 2017, Bergeron also became more involved with Our Lady of Fatima Church. He's also a volunteer with the Carencro High AOIT advisory board and a mentor for the School of Greatness at Willow Charter Academy. In 2018, he was named a Top 20 Under 40 Young Leader honoree.
Parish Council District 4 includes an area roughly from Reinhardt, down the southeast side of Johnston Street to Amhurst, to Vincent Road, to the Southwest Frontage Road and includes Kaliste Saloom Road.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 Parish Council election is Aug. 6-8.