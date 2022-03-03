The St. Landry Parish Council took the first step Wednesday toward removing a Confederate monument from the parish courthouse grounds in Opelousas.
Members of the council’s administrative and finance committee voted unanimously to remove the Confederate monument and find a new statue or monument for the space. No council members commented on the statue or its proposed removal.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said the statue’s removal will go to a full council vote at its March 16 meeting.
The statue was erected in February 1920 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Louisiana division and Gordon chapter, and purports to honor named and unnamed veterans of the Confederate Army who fought in the Civil War. It stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse square near the intersection of Bellevue and Court streets.
Former St. Landry Parish District Attorney Charles Cravins said the monument was erected during the Jim Crow period of intimidation and discrimination against Black people in America, when the United Daughters and other groups furthered the Lost Cause ideology and weaved white supremacist ideas into their efforts.
The monument was erected almost 55 years after the Civil War ended, unlike other local memorials erected soon after the events and deceased they honor, such as one to recognize victims of 9/11, he said.
While on the surface it was deemed a memorial, Cravins argued it served the purpose of intimidating Black residents in an effort to disenfranchise them.
“I understand that some people believe that these monuments are part of history. And certainly they are. But just because they’re part of history doesn’t mean that they’re good,” he said.
Cravins led the request to remove the statue, with support from retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris.
Cravins took over as district attorney in February 2020 after the retirement of longtime district attorney Earl Taylor but lost the seat to Chad Pitre in November 2020.
Harris served as Opelousas City Court judge from 2009 to 2020, and was appointed judge pro tempore for Lafayette City Court until a November election to replace Michelle Odinet, who resigned her post after a video of Odinet using a racial slur surfaced in December.
Both Harris and Cravins were the first Black people to hold their respective positions.
Cravins, a Catholic, bore ashes on his forehead from Ash Wednesday Mass while addressing the council. He noted the group did not commission the statue or oversee its placement, but asked the council not to forgo their duty to act now to put things right, referencing the religious idea of committing a sin of omission.
“We are all equal in the sight of God and we all ought to be equal in the sight of our government. And to have that monument on our courthouse square is an indication that our government does not see us equally,” he said.
Harris said her grandfather Edward Harris Sr. was not allowed into the courthouse as a young man because of his race, and her father, attorney Aaron Harris, was initially denied entry to the local bar association because he was Black.
A reminder of that discrimination should not stand outside the courthouse, she said.
“In our eyes it’s racist and it has no place here. This is not the Confederate’s ground, this is our ground. The people of St. Landry Parish,” Harris said.
A similar monument, a statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton, stood at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Jefferson Street in Lafayette until July 17, when it was taken down by Lafayette Consolidated Government after a protracted lawsuit and public campaign to remove the statue.
The statue’s background is similar to the Opelousas monument’s. It was unveiled in 1922 as a gift from the Mouton chapter of the United Daughters of Confederacy to the city of Lafayette.
The Mouton statue was relocated to Camp Moore Museum and Cemetery in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Kentwood after its removal. Camp Moore was one of the largest Confederate induction centers and training camps in Louisiana.
Cravins said he doesn’t care where the courthouse monument is moved as long as it leaves government property. A possible replacement could be a statue of St. Landry, the parish’s namesake, he said.
Bellard said he wants to have a plan in place should the full parish council approve the statue’s removal on March 16. He said he’s getting a price quote on the statue’s removal and is in talks with a couple private groups about potential relocation sites, but wouldn’t speak to those options until a firm agreement is in place.
The parish president said he wants to move quickly once the council makes their decision.
“I don’t want it to sit there and have people think we’re just playing with it. If they take action, it’ll be on me and it’s not going to sit on my desk,” Bellard said.
He said in the monument’s place he’d like to erect a Heroes Corner honoring local first responders like police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who serve on the frontlines in the community, striking a similar tone to the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial on La. 182 near Opelousas.