Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for re-election after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate.
The opinion was handed down by a three-judge panel on Thursday. The judges reversed the Aug. 3 decision of 13th Judicial District Court Judge Chuck R. West, who found in favor of Lartigue. West wrote that there were questions about Lartigue’s residency, but with doubts present on both sides legal precedent favors the candidate.
The appellate court disagreed, with Judge Van H. Kyzar writing that while candidacy is usually favored that “policy fails in the face of so much evidence” that Lartigue does not meet the qualifications for the office. State law requires that most elected police chiefs be domiciled in their municipality for at least the year preceding election qualifying.
If not appealed, the appellate court’s decision will leave Al Perry Thomas, who filed the petition to disqualify Lartigue, unopposed in the police chief race.
When called Thursday by The Acadiana Advocate, the office for Lartigue’s attorney, Jonathan Vidrine, said he did not have a comment on the appellate decision.
Thomas previously ran against Lartigue for the chief position in 2010, but Lartigue won in the primary election with 51% of the vote, while Thomas netted 22% of the vote and another candidate, Chuncey Fontenot, earned 27%.
Lartigue was first elected as Ville Platte’s police chief in 2006 and has won re-election three times since, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The incumbent chief’s ex-wife, Fonda Lartigue, testified at the Aug. 3 trial that the couple had primarily lived outside the Ville Platte city limits at 1600 L’Anse De Cavalier Road since April 2000. Even after the couple divorced at the end of 2021, the judge ordered the former spouses to share use of the Cavalier property, trading time in the house.
During the divorce proceedings it was determined that when not at the Cavalier home, the other ex-spouse would be granted rent-free use of a home at 801 N. Chataignier St., which Lartigue claimed as his domicile on his candidacy application.
Fonda Lartigue said she visited the Chataignier home in April 2022. She “unlocked the door, walked in it and turned around and walked out,” describing the residence as uninhabitable.
The appellate court opinion described the property as “a total wreck, with broken windows, rotted food in the refrigerator, roaches by the dozens, mouse droppings on the bed linens, etc. As the trial court stated, ‘I would not live there.' ”
The description was based on testimony and photographs taken of the property.
Josh Fontenot, chief deputy tax assessor for Evangeline Parish, testified the Chataignier property was adjudicated to the Evangeline Parish Police Jury in September 2020 in a tax sale. The house had been in Neal Lartigue’s care prior to the sale, but it was never owned by him; the last owner was Freddie Malveaux, the first husband of Lartigue’s mother.
Bryan Vidrine, president of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury, testified that he’s never seen anyone living at the residence and that no one has been authorized by the police jury to reside there since the 2020 sale.
The parish’s ownership of the property was a point of tension. Alaina Vidrine, a paralegal for Thomas’s attorney, testified she had a run-in on July 27 with the police chief at the Chataignier Street house, the court opinion detailed.
She went there with parish permission to take photos of the house for the case and was confronted by Neal Lartigue, who blocked her vehicle and called for back-up after threatening to arrest her for trespassing. Vidrine said she called Bryan Vidrine and asked him to bring proof of the police jury’s ownership of the property to show Lartigue.
Ville Platte City Clerk Hilda Edwards, who previously worked in the city’s utilities department, gave insights into water bills at the Chataignier address, which she said showed no water usage at the home in the year prior to election qualifying.
Thomas’s legal team introduced other documents including a copy of Neal Lartigue’s home insurance policy and his 2020 and 2021 tax returns that listed the Cavalier address as his home. In his divorce proceedings, Neal Lartigue also listed all of his belongings as being at the Cavalier address and stated he used a P.O. Box to collect any bills for the Chataignier home, the court records said.
Neal Lartigue testified at the district court trial that the Chataignier Street residence is listed on his driver’s license and voter registration, and he claimed the residence as his domicile. He stated he had verbal permission from his sister and Malveaux’s children to live on the property.
A work friend and cousin of the police chief’s also spoke about their experiences at the Chataignier residence, but Kyzar wrote that they “provided little, if any, support for his assertions, and [Lartigue’s] own testimony is at best, equivocal.”
“He called no witnesses to establish that he has any lawful right to be on the property at the Chataignier address. He is not listed as an owner of the property, and he offered no evidence that he holds an undivided heritable interest in the property as he claimed. He offered no written lease for the property, nor did he even testify that he had a verbal lease to live at that address,” the appellate opinion said.
This is not the first time Lartigue’s place of residence has come under question during an election.
In 2014, police chief candidates Linton Fontenot and Glenn Leleux attempted to contest the election results of the runoff between Fontenot and Neal Lartigue, contending that Lartigue did not reside within the city limits as required.
Their challenge was denied by the district court and the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Both found that the substance of their claims constituted a challenge of Lartigue’s qualification for office and the time for making such a challenge had elapsed.