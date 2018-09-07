Lafayette Consolidated Government employees are on track to receive a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for the first time in three years, barring a veto by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
The Robideaux administration opposes the raise because it is concerned about negative impacts to Lafayette’s credit rating, especially with a possible bond issue before the end of the year.
The City-Parish Council voted narrowly late Thursday to approve the raise despite the administration’s concerns. Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux urged council members to vote for the pay hike, saying government employees deserve a boost for the responsibility they bear in delivering public services.
Additionally, Boudreaux warned that talented prospective employees will think twice about working for city-parish government if they perceive it as a bad deal.
“When people are getting benefits and raises in the private sector, and the public sector is being left behind, we lose those folks and we are constantly dealing with newer and inexperienced people,” Boudreaux said.
Council members Bruce Conque, Pat Lewis, Jay Castille and Kevin Naquin voted for the raise along with Boudreaux. Liz Hebert, Nanette Cook, William Theriot and Jared Bellard voted against, with Hebert the only one voicing her reasoning.
Hebert said she didn’t want to jeopardize a bond sale with two critical projects pending in her district, the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road and the extension of Frem Boustany Drive.
“Two projects that are in an area that’s just booming with population. Neighborhoods are growing, the area is growing, businesses are growing,” Hebert said. “Those projects just have to be done, and just in good conscience I can’t take a risk on something like this.”
Hebert said the administration had assured her it was planning to sell bonds in November, but Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said Friday no decision on a sale has been made.
Toups said Thursday the city fund balance will be able to bear the cost of the raise, in an annual budget that is already dipping into reserves. The council on Thursday passed a 2018-2019 budget that reduces the fund balance by $5.3 million, assuming the raises hold.
The administration’s initial budget proposal used $3.1 million of the fund balance, and the council’s budget amendments added another $1.3 million, Toups said in the meeting Thursday. The raises would cost $900,000.
Toups said ratings agencies have become more stringent in recent years as municipalities across the country have declared bankruptcy in the wake of the financial crisis last decade. The bond market is always an option for financing public works, she said, but a dip in credit ratings would make it more costly to do so, forcing the administration think twice.
Administration officials figured $3.1 million was the limit of what could be used without risking a hit from the ratings agencies, Toups said.
“We thought that we could sell that to the rating agencies,” Toups said. “Increasing that amount we thought we were tipping over a little bit across some of their analytics.”
It’s unclear if an additional $2.2 million on top of the administration’s proposal would impact the city’s credit rating, since it already enjoys a flush fund balance and strong credit ratings.
Robideaux’s budget proposal puts the fund balance at 38.3 percent of revenue, and it dips to 36.3 percent with the raises and other council amendments. Both the proposed and amended figures reflect increasing reliance on the fund balance in recent years, but they are still well above the minimum of 20 percent as set forth in city-parish policy. By way of conrast,, the City of New Orleans’ 2018 fund balance is 9 percent of revenue.
All three major ratings agencies, meanwhile, say Lafayette’s credit outlook is strong or stable. In 2017 reports, Fitch, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s all credited the ability of the metropolitan economy to withstand a depressed energy market, and Fitch noted that the “city’s financial cushion provides exceptionally strong gap-closing capacity that allows (the city) to handily manage economic downturns.”