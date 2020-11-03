There will be two new judges donning robes in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette. However, in three of the races, the winner will have to be determined in a runoff election Dec. 5.
Election Section 1, Division B
Valerie Gotch Garrett, with 49% of the vote, and Travis Broussard, with 28%, will face each other in a runoff Dec. 5 to replace Judge Jules Edwards, who ran for City Court judge rather than re-election to the district court. Shytishia Flugence, with 23%, was eliminated.
Garrett has been a lawyer for almost three decades, practicing almost every type of law. She started off as a juvenile defender and worked her way to life sentence and death penalty cases.
Broussard has been in practice for 10 years, handling general civil litigation of all kinds, from train derailments and property-rights cases to automobile accidents, to the valuation of businesses. For the past four years, he's also been the city attorney for the City of Opelousas.
Election Section 1, Division D
Voters in Division D had three experienced and distinctive candidates — Royale Colbert, Amanda Martin and Dwazendra “Dwa” Smith — from which to choose to replace retiring Judge Edward Rubin.
Colbert, with 44% of the vote, and Martin, with 41%, will face each other in a runoff Dec. 5.
Colbert served in the National Guard while an undergraduate; he was in the 256th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and served two years in the Air Force while paying back school debts. For 16 years, he was a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and still does work in military courts. Colbert has been a public defender as well as a prosecutor.
Martin started her career in Shell Oil’s legal department in Houston and worked for firms in Dallas and in Kansas City, Missouri. She also represented Chase Bank in bankruptcy creditor-debtor cases. Martin said she has more than 30 years of varied legal background: as a solo practitioner, a member of a law firm, a public defender and an assistant attorney general.
Election Section 3, Division K
Michele Billeaud defeated Kay Karre Gautreaux and Glynn Shelly Maturin to replace Judge Patrick Michot, who is retiring.
She won with 56% of the votes.
Billeaud has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years, practicing in front of Michot for the past eight years. She started her career in New Orleans, at the District Attorney's Office. She worked in private practice in Lafayette and had the opportunity to try cases across south Louisiana. She also worked in the Public Defender's Office before becoming a prosecutor in Lafayette Parish.
Election Section 3, Division M
Susan Theall defeated George Knox and Dona Renegar for the seat that had been held by Charlie Fitzgerald since January 2015. Fitzgerald was unopposed in a bid for judge on the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.
The Division M seat has been a family court judge position since the 1990s, although it is not technically classified as such.
Theall won with 54% of the vote.
After graduating from Loyola University's law school in 1985, Theall worked as a law clerk for the state's 27th Judicial District Court and worked for a private practice before becoming a board-certified family law specialist. She also served as the Division M judge from 2011 to 2014. She lost the seat to Fitzgerald for the most recent term.
Election Section 5, Division C
Tommy Frederick, Ricky LaFleur and Andy Veazey sought to replace retiring Judge Edward Broussard in Vermilion Parish.
Frederick, with 40% of the vote, and LaFleur, with 36%, will face each other in the runoff.
Born and raised in Abbeville, Frederick graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana — now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — and LSU's law school. After law school, he returned to Vermilion Parish and clerked for Judge Durwood Conque in the 15th Judicial District before opening his own practice. Frederick said he served as a public defender for 11 years and as an assistant district attorney for one year. He has served as the 15th Judicial District commissioner for the past 18 years after being unanimously appointed by the 13 judges in the district.
A native of Opelousas, LaFleur attended LSU and graduated from Loyola Law School in 1989. He then clerked for Judge Jeannette Knoll in the state 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Marksville. In 1992, he opened his own firm, where he has worked for the past 28 years, mostly with civil cases and some criminal cases. LaFleur is the prosecutor for mayors courts in Maurice and Delcambre, and general counsel for Maurice and the Abbeville Housing Authority.