On the day he returned from a 21-day rehab program, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed expungement paperwork for a private legal client.
On Aug. 11, Guillory submitted a motion for expungement to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office seeking to clear the record of a 33-year-old Youngsville woman. An expungement removes a specific arrest or conviction from a person’s criminal record, and seals documentation related to the case to the public, according to the American Bar Association.
The woman was arrested in 2014 by the Broussard Police Department on marijuana possession and another charge, neither of which ultimately was prosecuted. The legal work was first reported by The Current.
On Aug. 12, the Lafayette city and parish councils were notified via an email from City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan that Guillory was back in town after voluntarily entering a 21-day inpatient rehabilitation program for excessive alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder, at an undisclosed facility outside Lafayette.
The expungement motion, signed by Guillory, was stamped into the Clerk of Court’s office at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
The case was on Guillory’s radar at least as far back as March 8, when he states in a court filing he was provided a criminal background check on his client.
March 8 is the same day the woman was charged in district court with three drug possession counts in an unrelated arrest from April 2021.
That pending charge was missed in her criminal background check and on a certification form signed by 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry on Aug. 9 that confirmed her previous charges were dismissed, while attesting she had no pending felony charges.
The expungement request was denied.
Guillory filed to withdraw from the case on Aug. 22 because of the Lafayette Police Department’s potential involvement in the new case. In a letter dated Aug. 19, he wrote to his client that he was refunding her the attorneys fees she’d paid him, an amount which was scratched out.
“Further, undersigned…has reason to believe that the Lafayette Police Department is involved in said subsequent arrest. That said, undersigned would have a conflict of interest should that separate case be relevant or have any bearing on the current pending Motion to Expunge…because undersigned is also the Mayor-President of Lafayette,” he said in his motion to withdraw.
The expungement case raises questions about how much legal work Guillory, a licensed attorney since 2011, has been doing since his term as mayor-president began in 2020. It’s unclear if Guillory has submitted successful expungement motions for other clients, since those records are not publicly accessible.
The Home Rule Charter for Lafayette City-Parish specifies the mayor-president position is full-time work and the mayor-president should not engage in any unrelated activity that “would interfere with or detract from the performance of duties as Mayor-President” during their term.
Guillory said in a candidate forum in 2019 that he would be a full-time mayor-president and would work to resolve any open cases before taking office, after which he’d close his brick-and-mortar law practice.
The woman whose arrest Guillory sought to expunge is not a former client of Guillory’s. In a court filing, Guillory notes the woman was represented by a different attorney when she was first arrested in 2014 and when charges were ultimately declined in 2015.
After taking her case, Guillory used an address and a phone number associated with The Logan Law Firm, the private firm of city-parish attorney Greg Logan, on his first filing. A subsequent filing used an address associated with WM&N Supplies and Machinery, a business registered to Guillory’s wife.