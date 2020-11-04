Lafayette voters will choose between a veteran of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and a veteran of the Lafayette Police Department to serve the next six years as city marshal.
Kip Judice, a Republican, and Reggie Thomas, no party affiliation, emerged from a four-man race Tuesday as the top vote-getters. Judice, who came in second in 2014 behind Brian Pope, led the field Tuesday with 44% of the vote followed by Thomas with 26%. They'll face off in a Dec. 5 election.
Nathan Broussard and John Trahan Jr. were eliminated.
"The people of Lafayette spoke volumes" giving him 44% of the vote, Judice said Wednesday.
Judice said the expected low voter turnout Dec. 5 because the presidential race is over, coupled with an enthusiastic base of support has him feeling good about the runoff.
While he admires Thomas and the campaign he ran, Judice said he, as Duson police chief, is "the only candidate who has carried out the specific task that a marshal carries out," serving subpoenas and managing those who serve subpoenas.
His plans for the marshal's office include sending text alerts to people to remind them of upcoming court dates, working on alternatives to incarceration and transparency.
"I've got a plan," he said, "and I've not seen one from him."
Thomas, who retired this year after 30 years with the Lafayette Police Department, including serving as interim chief and deputy chief, said he has worked in conjunction with the marshal's office for three decades.
"The City Marshal's Office needs a strong leader," Thomas said. "I've been a leader with 289 officers at the Lafayette Police Department and also a leader in the community. One of the biggest things I bring is community trust and community relations."
Thomas, who has a college degree and is a graduate of the FBI national academy, questioned his opponent's plan to text reminders to people about court appearances, saying if someone thinks they're going to jail or can't pay a fine they won't go to court anyway. He plans to form a community relations board to help explain to people the process of going to city court.
The marshal's office lost its accreditation following a scandal under Pope, who was convicted of three felony counts of malfeasance in office and started serving a one-year sentence Wednesday. Thomas said he wants to get the department accredited again as he did while at the city police department. Accreditation, he said, means a law enforcement agency meets numerous standards and has policies and procedures in place.