The two female Lafayette City Council members were elected Tuesday to lead the board as chairperson and vice chairperson for 2021.
Liz Webb Hebert will lead the council as chairperson and Nanette Cook will serve as vice chairperson. Hebert, who was vice chairperson in 2020, replaces Pat Lewis as chairman.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he believes this is the first time women will hold the top two leadership positions on the City Council.
The Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday selected John Guilbeau as chairman and A.B. Rubin vice chairman for 2021. Guilbeau served as vice chairman in 2020 and replaces Kevin Naquin as chairman.
Naquin was the only councilmen of the five on the Parish Council who had served on the previous City-Parish Council. In giving up the chairmanship Tuesday he reflected, "It was fun. It was stressful. It was trying times."
Guilbeau thanked Naquin for leading the new council through a troubling 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, budget cuts and layoffs, civil unrest and hurricanes. Some of the challenges will continue into 2021, he said, as the council addresses how to create a budget that sustains the parish government through the future.
"The task of this council will be daunting," Guilbeau said.
The City and Parish councils were created as separate entities by a Home Rule Charter amendment approved by voters in 2018. The former City-Parish Council was abolished in December 2019 and the new, separate city and parish councils were seated in January 2020.
Prior to 1996, separate city and parish councils existed. In 1996, the combined City-Parish Council was seated, created with adoption of a Home Rule Charter that established Lafayette Consolidated Government.