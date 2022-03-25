Before she took her concerns to Facebook earlier this month, Nureaka Ross reached out to her city and parish councilmembers about a D.R. Horton neighborhood going up in north Lafayette.
Ross, who at the time was under contract with D.R. Horton for a new home in North Pointe subdivision, says she witnessed poor construction practices by the national builder.
"I really wanted them to be held accountable," Ross said in a Thursday interview. "I feel like a lot of people who are being affected really don't have the income to fix all of the things that should have been done right the first time. I'm just lucky I was able to leave."
Ross recently broke her new home contract with D.R. Horton, losing only a $50 deposit in the process. Before breaking the contract, Ross visited the construction site with an independent contractor and videoed their concerns about the building practices. Workers are seeing nailing shingles directly onto plywood on the home's roof in the video; there is also a piece of wood that appears splintered inside of the home and a hole seen in material used between the home's interior and exterior walls. The video, which was recorded live on March 4, has been viewed more than 419,000 times on Facebook.
Lafayette Parish Councilmember A.B. Rubin and City Councilmember Glenn Lazard said they were concerned when Ross reached out and became more concerned after watching Ross' video and learning of an unrelated lawsuit filed March 8 by a Youngsville couple against D.R. Horton.
"To me, it looks like these homes are like trailers," Rubin said in a Wednesday interview. "You buy a trailer looking all fancy for $100,000 and, five years down the line, you can barely get $50,000 for it. The same thing is happening with these homes they put up in Youngsville, and now they're putting all these homes up on the north side here in Lafayette. I don't want that to become an eyesore later on where everyone is moving out or they're stuck because it's going to cost them more to fix it than they can afford. They're making a 30-year commitment minimum, not five or 10 years."
Rubin is referring to homes built by D.R. Horton about 10 years ago in Youngsville's Sugar Ridge subdivision.
In October 2014, homeowners in the neighborhood complained during a Youngsville City Council meeting about water leaks, mold and faulty plumbing in their new homes. One woman alleged city inspectors had approved construction that did not meet the minimum levels of residential construction codes. The council at that time voted to temporarily halt new building permits for D.R. Horton to investigate the matter. Two weeks later, they reinstated permits for the builder after a probe found Sugar Ridge homes met residential construction codes.
At least five lawsuits have been filed in state district court against D.R. Horton by homeowners in the Youngsville neighborhood since that 2014 meeting.
Ten Louisiana attorneys filed the most recent lawsuit this month the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish on behalf of a Youngsville couple and thousands of other homeowners in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Together, the attorneys allege that D.R. Horton and one of its subcontractors, Bell Mechanical Services, knowingly constructed homes that can't withstand Louisiana humidity. The attorneys, who have asked a judge if the case may proceed as a class action lawsuit, also claim the builder and its HVAC subcontractor didn't properly address homeowner concerns raised during new home warranty periods.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, who was a member of the city council in 2014, said earlier this week he's planning to propose stricter building codes during the April council meeting in response to the recent lawsuit.
Rubin, whose district encompasses the northeastern segment of Lafayette Parish, said he approached Lazard, whose district covers a similar area within the Lafayette city limits, on Wednesday with his thoughts.
Both said they're considering whether stricter building codes could be a viable long-term solution. In the immediate future, they're also considering temporarily preventing D.R. Horton from obtaining new building permits.
"I'd like to see if we can halt the permits to get them to bring everything up to code because right now they're doing the very bare minimum," Rubin said. "I'm all for housing and we need housing, but make houses where the humidity won't cause mold and rotten baseboards and leaking roofs and ceilings. We don't want homes that last five years around here. We want some quality homes built."
Rubin said he's planning to discuss the matter with parish councilmembers at an upcoming meeting. Lazard said he's planning to start the conversation with city councilmembers.
"We're looking into what our options are, trying to get some information from planning and zoning, code enforcement. Anything we'd do would have to start at that level," Lazard said in a Thursday interview. "Of course I'm very concerned about it. It's very alarming to me. I'm still collecting information, but nothing's off the table as far as I'm concerned."
Lafayette City Councilmember Liz Webb Hebert, whose district covers the central portion of the city, also said she's been researching the matter after learning about the homeowner lawsuit and seeing Ross' Facebook video.
"I'm still in the very early stages," Hebert said. "I'm looking at the current ordinances and seeing what could possibility be done before I meet with the planning and development and codes departments."
Hebert said no constituents have reached out to her about the topic, and there are no active D.R. Horton projects in her district. She also said she hasn't discussed the matter with Rubin, Lazard or other councilmembers. Still, it's a topic that should concern every homeowner and those considering homeownership, she said.
"Even though we can't go back in time and change things, I want to prevent something like this from ever happening again, with that developer or other developers," Hebert said. "I want good developers building good homes for people."
Hebert, Rubin and Lazard said there's currently no timeline for when they might propose an ordinance or an amendment to the councils.
In response to a request for comment for this story, a D.R. Horton spokesperson said the company cannot comment on pending litigation.
"D.R. Horton is committed to superior customer service and building quality homes and neighborhoods throughout Louisiana and across the United States," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
D.R. Horton home foundations and structures are designed by professional engineers based on "site specific conditions," and building materials are selected for performance and sustainability, the spokesperson said. She also said D.R. Horton air conditioning systems are designed in accordance with international standards and local building codes, and third-party inspectors are employed throughout the building process to supplement quality control. D.R. Horton homes come with "a robust warranty" that exceeds the duration required by Louisiana law, she said.
Lance Beal, a Lafayette attorney representing Youngsville homeowners in three lawsuits against D.R. Horton, said he's encouraged to see elected leaders considering action against the building company.
"I appreciate the parish and city councils of Lafayette looking into these allegations and taking substantive steps to protect the Lafayette citizenry," Beal said. "One of the most important things local government can do is protect its citizens."