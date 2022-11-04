Executive Director of Decarcerate Louisiana Curtis Davis was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after spending 25 years in Angola, laboring in cotton fields. The plea permitted Davis’ release from prison on a crime he says he didn’t commit.
Davis is part of a grassroots movement trying to get voters to the polls Tuesday to approve an amendment that would change language in the state constitution regarding slavery.
“They relegate us to a condition beneath the level of human decency,” Davis said. “Now you’re not owned by the white master, per se, but you are owned by the entity that’s called the state.”
Louisiana is one of five states in which voters will decide this month whether to close loopholes that allowed proliferation of forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
Nearly 20 states have constitutions that permit slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. On Tuesday, versions of the question go before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
According to Davis, this collective work is just the beginning of a strategy to amend the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. They’re pushing to getting 20 states on the ballot next year and then 23 states following.
Louisiana is the only state so far to have its proposed amendment draw organized opposition over concerns that the replacement language may make matters worse.
Even the original sponsor of House Bill 298, State Rep. Edmond Jordan (D), District 29, is having second thoughts.
“The way that the ballot language is stated is confusing,” Jordan said. “And the way that it was drafted, it could lead to multiple different conclusions or opinions. Because of the ambiguity of how it was drafted, I’m asking that people vote against it, so that we can go and clean it up with the intent of bringing it back next year and making sure that the language is clear and unambiguous.”
Louisiana’s Constitution now says: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, except in the latter case as punishment for a crime.” The amendment would change that to: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, (but this) does not apply to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.”
According to the Public Affairs Research Council’s Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments, a vote for yes would allow lawmakers to reconstruct the involuntary servitude ban and only allow for the lawful administration of criminal justice. On the other hand, a vote no would mean preserving the constitutional language related to involuntary servitude and allowing it as a punishment of a crime.
Supporters of the amendment say criticisms are part of a campaign to keep exception clauses in place.
“We have states like Colorado, and Nebraska that have already passed this legislation,” Davis said. “The system didn't implode as a result, as the legislation reads in the law, slavery and involuntary servitude would be prohibited period. They have a subsection that says that subsection one would not apply to the otherwise lawful activity of the criminal justice system, which is just being responsible.
“We don't want a public safety hazard to take place. We just don't believe that in order to punish our people that you have to make them legalized slaves or involuntary servants,” Davis continued.
Rev. Alexis Anderson, a volunteer for the YES on 7 Coalition and one of the founders of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition, has been actively working to get the bill passed. Anderson said the amendment’s language is based on language in Utah’s proposed amendment, which removes involuntary servitude and slavery out of their constitution.
“For the millions of people whose families have been impacted by the carceral system, when you turn a human being back into three-fifths of a person or into a piece of property, that allows the state to do things that people cannot even imagine,” Anderson said. “I think sometimes people don't understand that we are a slave state.”
One tactic of the grassroots movement working for passage of the amendment is to get people to the polls, especially those who don’t regularly vote.
“Your vote matters; our vote matters; Black votes matter,” said the Rev. John Jordan, Jr. of Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Rayne. “We can put things in place where our people are positively impacted and affected.”
The amendment is one of eight on Tuesday’s primary ballot.