Three candidates who previously announced their intentions for the Lafayette City Court Judge Division A seat — Toby Aguillard, Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III — each qualified to run for the position this week.
Qualifying for the special election to fill the city court seat, and other positions up for election around the state on Nov. 8, closed Friday at 4:30 p.m. Aguillard, Boustany and Edwards are now officially Lafayette’s three candidates to take over the seat vacated by Michelle Odinet, who resigned after she was captured on video using a racial slur.
City judges serve six-year terms; whoever wins November’s election will finish out the term begun by Odinet, which is slated to conclude Dec. 31, 2026. City Court Divisions A and B do not represent geographic regions, so all eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.
Judge Vanessa Harris, who previously served on the Opelousas City Court, is serving as judge pro tempore until the special election. She is the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.
Aguillard and Boustany are running as Republican candidates, while Edwards is a no-party candidate.
Aguillard is best known in Lafayette for serving as the Chief of the Lafayette Police Department from 2016 until current Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office at the beginning of 2020.
His law enforcement career began in 1997 when he joined the Cameron Parish District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney, then he served as an assistant attorney general for Louisiana before joining the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he remained until he was selected to lead LPD.
The former police chief graduated from Southern University Law Center in 1997. Since leaving the police department, he’s worked as an attorney for the Diocese of Lafayette and in private practice with Gaar Law Firm, his LinkedIn said.
Aguillard said he’d bring fairness, openness to new ideas and technologies, and a commitment to reducing recidivism and preventing felony offenses if elected to the bench.
Boustany is a current assistant district attorney with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, where she’s worked as a prosecutor since 2014. Before that, she worked for a year as a public defender in the 16th Judicial District, covering Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, and clerked for a year for Judge Clayton Davis in Lake Charles, according to her LinkedIn.
She graduated from Southern University Law Center in 2012.
At her announcement event, Boustany highlighted her history of volunteerism in Lafayette, including serving on boards for the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Bar Association, and working with the Junior League of Lafayette, where she’s the current president-elect.
She emphasized bringing fairness, the ability to listen and a compassion-filled approach to the bench if elected.
Edwards currently serves as the American Bar Association’s Louisiana state judicial outreach liaison, after spending 28 years on the bench as a judge for the 15th Judicial District Court. Edwards ran for the city court seat in 2020, but lost to Odinet.
The retired district court judge has had a varied legal career, previously working as a public defender and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans, a private practice attorney in partnership with his wife, Orida, and as counsel to the Louisiana Senate’s Select Committee on Crime and Drugs.
He graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with his law degree in 1984, where he also earned his undergraduate degree, and earned master’s degrees in public administration and strategic studies from, respectively, Louisiana State University and the United States Army War College, according to an ABA profile.
Edwards, a Black man, said his priorities include restoring the relationship between the community and the court following the Odinet scandal and establishing programs to educate the community and prevent felony offenses.