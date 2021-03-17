Calcasieu Parish and neighboring areas are ready to receive additional reimbursements for debris removal in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2021.
U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency would refund an additional $19.6 million to Calcasieu Parish for its initial share of the cost for removing fencing, shingles, insulation and other refuse placed by the parish’s roadsides due to hurricane-related damage.
Thomas Hoefer, spokesman for Calcasieu Parish, said FEMA had reimbursed Calcasieu for 75% of costs of debris removal in its initial payment — the first round, at a cost of $67 million. The Biden administration decided recently that FEMA should reimburse up to 90% of the initial cost of debris removal, which Calcasieu had requested.
Hoefer said the cost of removing debris from Calcasieu Parish might total as much as $150 million, which FEMA will now reimburse at 90%.
He said each government jurisdiction in Southwestern Louisiana is handling debris removal on their own, although most are contracting with CrowderGulf, a private disaster recovery and debris management company headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.
Hoefer said Calcasieu Parish looks much better and that CrowderGulf had done “a terrific job” in removing debris. He said the government issued its final call this week for homeowners to take debris to the roadside.
Hurricane Laura struck Southwestern Louisiana on Aug. 27 with 150-mph winds. Hurricane Delta followed on Oct. 9, dropping up to 20 inches of rain on parts of the parish and beyond.
Hoefer said it’s been not quite seven months since the first hurricane, and removal is almost complete. By comparison, debris removal after Hurricane Rita in 2005 took about 11 months.
Bryan Beam, parish administrator, has said recently that the estimated debris collected would fill the Super Dome — twice.
Others receiving reimbursement costs in this round of payments included Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative, the city of Sulphur, Beauregard Parish and the National Guard.