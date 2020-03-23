Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Abbeville’s mayor and city council say they’ll press ahead with utility service cut-offs, if necessary, if customers don’t pay their bills.

And the Louisiana Public Service Commission said the local government is empowered to do that, despite orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the PSC last week to not deprive non-paying utility customers of service.

Mayor Mark Piazza and council members met in emergency session Thursday morning at City Hall to address two items: the first, to issue a state of emergency in that Vermilion Parish city of 12,000 residents; and second, to discuss applicability of Louisiana Public Service rulings and regulations on Abbeville’s utility service.

In an issued statement, city leaders said continued payments for utilities are vital to the city budget and the city will move ahead with disconnecting customers who were behind on payments and scheduled for March 16 cutoff.”

“The city of Abbeville, like many municipalities, is dependent upon utility sales to provide for public safety and services. City utilities are purchased from a supplier, and we need to be able to continue providing utilities to citizens thought this pandemic,” city leaders said.

Colby Cook, PSC spokesman, said the order by the governor on March 11 and PSC on Friday forbidding service cutoffs was “broad” in nature and did not apply in general to government-operated utility services, over which the PSC holds no jurisdiction. He said of municipally operated utilities, “There are more than you’d think.”

An issued statement from PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell said the order applies to utilities regulated by the LPSC, including Entergy, Cleco and Louisiana’s rural electric cooperatives.

“It does not waive bills but merely postpones them until the emergency order is lifted,” Campbell’s statement said.

Piazza said through a city spokesman Monday morning that the city was working with individual customers. The city had not cut off any customers, he said.

The city provides utilities to almost everyone in Abbeville, she said, with the exception of some residents on the outskirts of town. Some of those residents, she said, were served by SLEMCO.

A statement from the governor's office said, "We very much support the actions of the Public Service Commission to suspend disconnections, and we hope that other systems would follow its lead and not cause their customers to worry about having their utilities cut off at this time."