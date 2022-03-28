Youngsville Councilmember Gary Williams had a big, uninhibited personality that often sent the city's council meetings into fits of laughter.
Williams, 57, almost always dressed more casually than his peers, sometimes voted against the council and was never afraid to admit when he didn't understand a function of government.
"He was one of a kind," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "He had his own dress code. He was very comfortable in his own skin."
Youngsville leaders knew the first council meeting after Williams' unexpected death would be different.
Councilmember Lindy Bolgiano opened the March 10 meeting in prayer. It was perhaps the first time in seven years that a councilmember prayed before a regular meeting instead of a visiting pastor.
The small change in routine felt much bigger to the elected leaders in the room; it illuminated the missing councilmember among them.
Williams, who represented Division E of the Youngsville City Council, died of a heart attack on Valentine's Day. Four days prior, he'd been the life of the city's February council meeting.
Although a new councilmember had been sworn in prior to the March meeting, nobody had considered who might pick up one of Williams' less essential responsibilities — scheduling a pastor to pray at the meeting.
"It just seemed kind of fitting that at our first regularly scheduled council meeting that he wasn't there, we didn't have anyone," Ritter said. "We have a blanket prayer, a laminated prayer that we do by default, but Gary thought that to strengthen our relationship with the faith-based community, we could invite pastors to our meetings. It was something that he owned, and I just admired that about him."
The Rev. Joe Cormier, pastor of First Assembly of Youngsville, reached out to Ritter after the March council meeting and offered to carry on the tradition Williams started in 2015.
Cormier said he was inspired to do so because of something Williams said last year during a gathering for the National Day of Prayer.
"All of the pastors are talking in a circle," Cormier said. "And he said, 'Whether I'm here or whether I'm gone, can you guys make sure we continue to pray at our city council meetings and our different civic events? Don't let this leave when I'm gone from here.'"
Youngsville City Council meetings have long started with a prayer.
Before Ritter took office as mayor in 2015, a laminated prayer in the council chambers was typically read before meetings. Williams approached Ritter soon after he was elected to propose the idea of pastors from different churches leading prayers at the meetings.
"I had an abundance of stuff on my plate," Ritter said. "I said, 'If you want to be in charge of it, I welcome it.' And from that point, he always had a pastor at our meetings."
Williams was not a councilmember at the time. He had just run an unsuccessful campaign for Youngsville police chief against the city's current chief, Rickey Boudreaux.
Williams was elected to the Youngsville City Council in 2018. He had "every intention" of running for reelection for his Division E seat in the upcoming November election; Ritter said he had recently reviewed Williams' campaign collateral.
Shannon Bares, a Youngsville business owner and philanthropist, was appointed earlier this month to fulfill the remainder of Williams' term. Bares said she does not intend to run for the position in the Nov. 8 election.
"This is me stepping in because I was born and raised in Youngsville," Bares said. "I love where I live. It's interesting and educational to see behind the scenes how things are done and what the vision is going forward."
Bares knew Williams through their community service work in the Youngsville Lions Club.
"He was a very outgoing, generous, giving person. He always had a smile on his face," Bares said. "Every year, the Youngsville Lions Club puts on a gumbo/chili cookoff. And every year, without fail, Gary would enter his seafood gumbo. And he made a very good seafood gumbo. He usually won. I'm sure he has many trophies at home."
Williams was a lifelong resident of Youngsville who owned a construction company. Williams also worked as a Youngsville Police officer, carpenter, logistic operator and jockey.
He liked to fish, compete in cookoffs, watch LSU football and spend time with his grandchildren.
Williams would freely speak his mind during City Council meetings and wasn't afraid to vote against the pack. He often asked questions and sparked conversations that helped residents better understand governmental proceedings.
"He really represented the working man in Youngsville," Cormier said. "And that's really what built the city, hard work — farmers, construction workers — that's really the heritage of the city."
Cormier hoped to schedule Williams' pastor, the Rev. Chris Fuselier of First Baptist Church in Youngsville, for the council's April 14 meeting but couldn't because of a scheduling conflict.
Instead, he scheduled Fuselier for a meeting later in the year. Cormier put his own name down for the April meeting.
"Knowing Gary and his personality, I think he would have just expected someone to pick up this tradition he started and fought for," Cormier said. "Because, to him, it was just something that needed to be done."