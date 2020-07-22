Clay Higgins, the controversial Republican representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, qualified for re-election Wednesday.
On the first of three days of qualifying, "Rob" Anderson, a Democrat from Sulphur, was the first to add his name to the Nov. 3 ballot for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Higgins, the incumbent Republican from Lafayette, followed.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were the only two to qualify for the seat Higgins was first elected to in 2017.
The 3rd Congressional District in southwest Louisiana includes Lafayette, Lake Charles, Opelousas and New Iberia.
Four candidates qualified to appear on the Lafayette Parish ballot in the race for the U.S. Senate.
John Bourgeois of Gretna, no party; Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, a Democrat; David Knight, a New Orleans Democrat; and Antoine Pierce, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, qualified as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Qualifying continues through Friday.