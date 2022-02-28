If a “woke” tweet over the weekend by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, was meant as a jab at the political left, it apparently failed to land. In fact, Higgins’ team may have been covering up from tweeted counter punches, fast and furious, that followed quickly from multiple directions on Twitter.
“Ýou millennial Leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” he tweeted out Sunday in apparent reference to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s cryptic references about preparation or use of nuclear weapons. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”
To which the Twitter world responded collectively, “Huh?”
“We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary,” responded Dictionary.com, which bills itself as the leading online dictionary.
Others, millennials especially, echoed expressions of confusion about what Higgins might have meant, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who tweeted, “I’ve sat on a committee with this guy for years. He talks like this every day.”
But if Higgins’ rhetoric fell something short of Churchillian, Pearson Cross, a political scientist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said it won’t likely harm him in his bid for a fourth two-year term in the fall. He’s stumbled before with social media, Cross said, and survived.
“Certainly people who are not Clay Higgins fans regularly highlight these kinds of outbursts as a sign of unfitness to be a Congress person,” Cross said. “But that message is not being heard or validated at the polls.”
Cross said that’s because Higgins has remained much the same politically since first winning office in 2016, when he replaced six-term congressman Charles Boustany.
“Clay Higgins hasn’t changed who he is in elective office and those people who have been voting for him will continue to do so,” Cross said. In fact, he added, “taking shots at woke or liberal elitists will endear Clay Higgins to his voters.”
A CNN report suggested that an analysis of Twitter response to Higgins revealed a "ratio," evidence that his "word salad" was mocked and lampooned far more than it gained reader approval.
But Cross said Higgins supporters would be little moved by responses from liberal news outlets or by liberal opponents.
An email from The Acadiana Advocate to Higgins spokesman Andrew David was not answered by late afternoon.