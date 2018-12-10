Update at 5:06 p.m.: Conque says city-parish legal staff have informed him there can be no vote next year on expanding the future council. Councilman William Theriot, meanwhile, is exploring an amendment to give Lafayette its own mayor. Read updated story here.
Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque is exploring yet another change to the structure of local government, even before the one that voters approved Saturday takes effect.
Conque wants to expand the membership of the future Lafayette City Council from five to seven, and he hopes to do so with another charter amendment proposal on the Oct. 12, 2019, ballot.
Lafayette Parish voters on Saturday approved splitting up the existing City-Parish Council into two five-member bodies, one for the city and one for the parish. The change will go into effect in 2020, following an election cycle in which all 10 new city and parish seats would be up for grabs. Conque’s proposal for a seven-member city council would go into effect in 2024.
Conque is seeking an opinion on his proposal from city-parish legal staff.
A five-member City Council was a point of contention in the campaign for the recent charter amendment, with even some supporters agreeing that it’s too small. With a five-member council, Conque said, a faction of three people could control the city. Conque said he figures 2019 is the time to push for any additional related charter amendments, since the existing city-parish council voted 7-2 to put the council split before voters.
A two-thirds council majority is necessary to place charter amendments on a ballot. That means future amendments could require four out of five votes from both the city and parish councils, although it’s not clear if both councils would vote on every proposed amendment.
“It’s an opportunity. We currently have membership on the city and parish council which obviously has indicated it favors change,” Conque said. “We should take advantage of what’s in play today.”
Conque said he hadn't yet discussed the latest proposal with other council members.