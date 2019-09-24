The Zachary City Council on Tuesday approved a site plan and accepted the low bid of $1.9 million from Capital Construction LLC of Baton Rouge to build a fire substation on a 2-acre site on Main Street west of Plank Road.
The land was the site of a condemned house that was torn down after it took on water during the flooding of 2016.
The city plans to use general fund money to pay for construction of the new fire station.
Councilman Lael Montgomery asked for confirmation that the proposed fire station is in a flood zone.
When City Attorney John Hopewell confirmed that the property had indeed flooded, Montgomery said, “So you’re telling me that if there is a major flood event, this brand new substation might flood?”
The property hasn’t flooded historically, but it did flood in 2016, Hopewell answered.
He added, “That describes most of Zachary and especially that part of town.”
Mayor David Amrhein and Fire Chief Danny Kimble chose the site because it is in an area of the city that needs a substation in order for Zachary to maintain its fire rating, Hopewell said.
Both Amrhein and Kimble were absent from the meeting.
A city’s fire rating is used to determine insurance rates for both businesses and residences and is based on a variety of factors, including emergency response times.
Zachary’s rating is set to be reevaluated in January, Hopewell said.
The location of the substation is ideal for improving response times in growth areas of the city and Zachary must have faster emergency responses to keep its fire rating, Hopewell said.
The front area of the property is not prone to flooding and the new fire substation will be built to withstand a 100-year flood, he said.
Councilman Hunter Landry said the location might help provide staging for flood relief and, in any case, the site is unlikely to flood again unless another event like the 2016 flooding occurs.
The money saved to taxpayers by using the land far outweighs the flood risk, Councilwoman Laura O’Brien added.
Architectural plans have already been drawn up for the fire substation and rezoning of the land is complete, so construction should begin soon, Hopewell said.
The new substation will be the first freestanding fire substation in the city, he said.
In other business, the council:
- Introduced a proposed ordinance that would update zoning in the city, including articles relating to how the Unified Development Code may be amended such as the requirement for public hearings before any change and the procedure for residents to petition for changes.
The proposed changes are part of a series of UDC amendments the city plans to make in the next year to consolidate, update and, in some cases, expand the UDC, Hopewell said.
The city has an 18-month contract with Villavaso and Associates of New Orleans to update the UDC. Villavaso has identified five groups of changes it recommends the city make to the code and Tuesday’s ordinance introduction represents the first step to implementing the first group of changes, Hopewell said.
Public meetings have already been held to discuss the proposed changes and more are planned in the next few months, he said.
- Accepted the mayor’s appointment of Jennifer Reitzell to replace Scott Sonnier on the Zachary Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Sonnier has moved out of the city and resigned from the board, Hopewell said.