Matthew Sias Jr., a native of Carencro and a Lafayette business owner, has announced his candidacy for the new Lafayette City Council District 1 seat.
Sias, in a written announcement, said he is seeking the post "to guarantee that the district has a reliable and trustworthy leader that is capable of effectively revitalizing a district faced with multiple issues."
If elected, he said, his priorities will be infrastructure, livable working salaries and business opportunities.
"District 1 has much promise, but it will take a leader to bring a fresh approach to government," Sias wrote. "As a long-time resident and business owner in the community, I speak on a daily basis with neighbors, friends, family and customers, and we agree it's time for growth through the entire district and I intend on making that happen."
Sias received his insurance producer license from the state in 2015 and has many years of experience in insurance, state and government insurance contracts, accounting procedures and supervisory responsibilities. Sias is the owner and insurance broker at MSJ Insurance Agency.
He recently founded an organization called the Millennial Networking Group and serves as executive director. The group provides a community that promotes the developmental success of millennials with professional, business and personal tools through various endeavors.
City Council District 1 includes the northwestern portion of the city, defined to the north by East Gloria Switch Road and including Pont des Mouton Road, then south of Interstate 10 to include much of Walker Road and to the south of Eraste Landry Road.
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 6-8. The election is Oct. 12.