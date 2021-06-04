A Crowley City Council committee meeting Wednesday ended with shouted arguments, pointed fingers and a physical altercation between two aldermen after disagreements over city finances and past council disputes became heated.
Crowley Police officers separated Alderman Jeff Cavell, the committee chairman, and Alderman Brad Core moments after the council’s Revenue and Finance Committee adjourned, KATC reported. The confrontation is visible on the meeting’s livestream; the scene is briefly obscured by a man stepping in front of the camera, but when he moves Core is seen wagging his finger in Cavell’s face before the chairman slaps his hand away.
At least one Crowley police officer and others quickly step in to separate the men. The entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds.
The scuffle was sparked while members discussed the committee agenda’s final item, which called for engaging the accounting firm Kolder, Slaven & Company, LLC for auditing services for the city’s fiscal year ending on Aug. 31, KATC reported.
Off camera, a local CPA from a different firm introduces himself. Alderman Vernon Martin, who was present but does not sit on the committee, questioned whether the committee would use an RFP, or request for proposals, process to allow other firms to compete or be considered for the job. Core commented that it could be a good idea to have “fresh eyes” on the work.
Cavell responded to Martin’s questions, then segued into pointed comments aimed at Core and others claiming “extortion” related to decisions around securing use of a CPA and the budget process, dredging up past disputes. Council members can be heard grumbling, disagreeing and cutting in during Cavell’s accusations.
The scene further devolved as Martin began arguing with a man off-camera who yelled that the council members were “embarrassing”, especially in front of the visiting CPA. The committee vote on the item failed in a 2-2 tie and soon after the physical altercation between Core and Cavell occurred.