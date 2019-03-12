The Lafayette City-Parish Council won't seek an attorney general opinion on whether a vote of the people is needed to correct new city and parish district lines.
Four council members proposed a resolution asking for an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General despite an opinion from the city-parish legal team advising an ordinance of the council is the best way to correct the problems.
On Dec. 8, voters approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the nine-member city-parish council into a five-person city council and five-person parish council for the first time since consolidation in 1996.
It was learned after the election that some district and precinct line descriptions didn't match maps drawn prior to the election. At issue is how best to correct them: an election of the people or a council ordinance.
Either way, a lawsuit is likely, Councilman William Theriot said during Tuesday's council discussion on the resolution.
Pressed on whether he will request an attorney general opinion, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said he had not decided.
"Asking for an attorney general opinion is simply showing good faith we're trying to make the best decision possible," he said.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott, who spent many hours drafting an 11-page opinion that concludes a council ordinance is the best way to solve the problems, said the attorney general opinion won't protect city-parish government from a lawsuit unless the opinion concurs with the city-parish legal team's opinion.
“You ask for a medical opinion when you don’t believe the one you got," Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said. It's the same with asking for an AG opinion,he said.
“Let’s waste some more time and some more of the people’s money,” Boudreaux said.
Voting to seek an attorney general opinion were council members Jared Bellard, Nanette Cook, Pat Lewis and Theriot.
Voting against involving the attorney general were council members Kenneth Boudreaux, Jay Castille, Bruce Conque, Liz Hebert and Kevin Naquin.