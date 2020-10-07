Sitting District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé and retired district Judge Lori Landry are going head to head in the first competitive race for the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in 20 years.
Duhé was unopposed when he stepped into the office in 2015 after the tenure of District Attorney Phil Haney. Haney’s initial election in 2000 was the last competitive race for the District Attorney’s Office; he ran again in 2002 and 2008 without challenge, according to records from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The relationship between the two candidates extends beyond parallel paths on the campaign trail; Duhé and Landry previously worked together at the District Attorney’s Office in the 1990s and early 2000s and in adjacent roles as prosecutor and district judge, respectively, for the past 18 years.
The relationship between the two entered a new chapter last year, when Duhé’s office brought more than 300 recusal motions against Landry in criminal cases, accusing her of bias against his office and exhibiting bullying behavior toward people in her courtroom. The recusal motions resulted in four days of hearings before an appointed judge in December.
The hearings ended with a joint statement from Duhé and Landry, who was not directly involved in the proceedings, agreeing to put the issue to bed for the sake of community trust.
Landry said the proceedings, which she feels were untruthful and attempted to target her reputation, were hurtful, but she’s not running for district attorney from a place of anger. Landry said she prayed for months this spring after feeling a call from God to run for district attorney and determined a change was needed and she was the person to do it.
“This is the place where (Bo and I’s) lives’ paths are showing the difference. We’ve probably always been on different paths but this is the fork in the road,” she said.
Duhé said he doesn’t think he and Landry’s personal history needs to overly influence or eclipse the district attorney’s race.
“At the end of the day, we’re our own separate individuals and candidates with our own ideas of where to go, where we come from as far as the handling of a District Attorney’s Office,” Duhé said.
Landry has cast herself as a change candidate, focusing on core areas including the need for clear policies across the three 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes and greater equity and justice in the district attorney’s approach to criminal cases.
“For the last 90 years when the power of the District Attorney’s Office has been in the hands of very few men, we have not made the type of progress that we should make; the kind that’s going to ensure safety for our victims and our community and a lasting peace,” she said.
The retired judge said from her vantage point on the bench she felt Duhé’s three offices lacked consistency in billing, case management, independently reviewing cases brought by law enforcement and plea offerings. Landry said prosecutors deserve discretion, but there needs to be a foundational office philosophy and basic training guiding decisions.
Landry built out the department’s sex offenses track in the 1990s, educating law enforcement, judges and educators about reporting, handling victims and collecting evidence, and defining the office’s prosecution protocols, she said. The experience was invaluable and gave her the insight needed to build efficient and structured working departments, she said.
Another main focus for Landry is equitable treatment of all defendants and victims and ensuring justice for all, she said. The district attorney candidate said it’s been broadly recognized the criminal justice system has been slanted against people of color and the poor; that can be countered without sacrificing law and order or the well-being of victims, or freeing anyone from personal responsibility, she said.
The District Attorney’s Office can ensure equity by treating all stakeholders with respect, honoring the time of accused defendants who are called into court repeatedly, critically reviewing cases before applying charges and more proactively providing documents and evidence to the public defender’s office, Landry said.
“Equity and justice should be the foundation of the criminal justice system so that we can get the worst of the worst out of our communities based on proof beyond a reasonable doubt so when a victim goes to bed at night he or she can go to bed knowing the right person is in jail for the offense against them,” she said.
“The color of my face colors my perspective but not to the exclusion of people who don’t look like me,” said Landry, who is Black.
Duhé, who is White, said he’s running for reelection because he’s spent his entire legal career in the 16th JDC and he’s committed to making a positive impact in the community.
The incumbent said he believes he’s fair, empathetic, levelheaded and accessible, and has a strong record of working collaboratively with criminal justice stakeholders, the public and other officials in the tri-parish area that speaks well of his ability to continue serving as the top law enforcement officer in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
While Landry has spoken of change, Duhé said his tenure hasn’t been without reflection and critical evaluation and he said he and his staff actively “assess things for the betterment of our goals.” Those goals include rigorous prosecution, but also rehabilitation and opportunities for offenders through diversion programs, drug court and other agency initiatives, he said.
“This is not about just about locking people up. This is about doing the right thing and finding ways to minimize risk to the public while changing behaviors and making people successful,” Duhé said.
They’ve expanded services, he said; in the past year, his office launched a juvenile assessment center to coordinate with law enforcement to intervene in juvenile delinquent behavior and prevent escalation of troubling behaviors.
“I’m most proud of our general commitment to the community. … Our commitment to continue to protect our families, protect victims while also looking at these nonviolent offenders that are generally first-time offenders and trying … to give them opportunities in life, particularly youthful offenders,” he said.
Duhé said moving forward he’d like to continue expanding his involvement with the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, which he currently serves as president, addressing legislative needs that impact the justice system. He said he also believes improvements are needed to how mental health needs are addressed in the legal system.
Duhé also challenged some of Landry’s assessments of his office, noting he believes her presentation of case backlogs and a lack of streamlined policies mentioned in interviews and public forums is an oversimplification for the voters. While policies are needed, each case can’t be painted with the same brush because they involve unique circumstances and defendant backgrounds, he said.